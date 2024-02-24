“Gmail is dead”… Is Google’s email service really going to disappear?

The rumor spread quickly. After the publication of a press release announcing the end of Google’s electronic messaging service Gmail, a wave of panic swept over Internet users for a few days.

“Starting August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially disappear, marking the end of its services. This means that from this date, Gmail will no longer be able to send, receive or store emails,” it was pointed out in the press release, screenshots of which were widely relayed on the social network, particularly by an account on the X platform around Followed by 100,000 people, where it has been viewed 6 million times.

“After years of connecting millions of people around the world, enabling seamless communication and fostering countless connections, Gmail’s journey has come to an end,” he also says.

“Gmail is here to stay”

This false press release, which quickly went viral, forced Google to react quickly and deny the information on its official account. “Gmail is here to stay,” the tech giant said bluntly this Thursday on the X platform.

In fact, the only change made by Google concerns the Gmail interface, which is moving from the basic HTML view to a more modern and colorful version from January 2024. Information

“Google Graveyard”

“The email was an obvious hoax, but the fact that so many people believed it to be legitimate shows that Google needs to get rid of its reputation by removing its services,” explained a reporter from expert site Android Authority.

Google actually has a reputation for terminating some of its services, so much so that today some people even speak of a “Google graveyard”. From Google Reader to Google +, including the Stadia video game platform and Talk and Hangouts messaging tools, the tech giant doesn’t hesitate to clean it up when it sees fit.