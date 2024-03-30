Price, design, performance, autonomy, everything you need to know about electric sedans

Xiaomi is making a sensational entry into the automobile market with its SU7, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max, three electric sports sedans that promise high performance at an attractive price. The excitement is already there, but can the brand really establish itself in such a competitive segment?

Xiaomi continues to diversify. Already famous for its smartphones, all kinds of connected objects, light home appliances and electric scooters, the Chinese manufacturer is now entering the automobile industry. With the SU7, Xiaomi has chosen an electric sedan with an aggressive quality-price ratio, which competes directly with the Tesla Model S, or even the Porsche Technik. Technical specifications, design, pricing, availability… Find out everything we know about the Xiaomi SU7.

Is the Xiaomi SU7 available in France?

After introducing its SU7 during MWC 2024 in Barcelona, ​​Xiaomi finally started pre-orders for its sedan in late March 2024. For the moment, the manufacturer is focusing on the Chinese market, the only region where it is officially possible. Get an electric vehicle right now. Less than half an hour after the launch, 50,000 pre-orders were already done. After 36 hours, the vehicles were already sold out: 120,000 Xiaomi SU7s of the initial batch found buyers. First deliveries are scheduled for late April 2024 for the Standard and Max models and late May 2024 for the Pro version.

In case of commercial success, the manufacturer may consider making the SU7 available internationally, either in its current form or in an improved version. It is entirely possible to see the Xiaomi SU7 coming to France, which is attracting more and more big players in the Chinese automobile industry. BYD arrived in France with several electric car models in 2023, while the Zeekr (owned by giant Geely) is expected by the end of 2024.

How much does Xiaomi SU7 cost?

Xiaomi has revealed the Chinese prices of three versions of its SU7:

SU7 : 215,900 Yuan (or about 27,640 Euros)

: 215,900 Yuan (or about 27,640 Euros) SU7 Pro : 245,900 Yuan (or about 31,483 Euros)

: 245,900 Yuan (or about 31,483 Euros) SU7 Max : 299,900 Yuan (or about 38,386 Euros)

If the sedans come to France, it is certain that their price will be higher than a simple conversion from yuan to euro, mainly because of taxes, but also logistics. Note that this is Price for series modelsDrivers have the choice of adding various options to up the bill: an accessory to compartmentalize storage in the trunk, a tailored sun visor, a cotton and suede headrest, or even a microphone for singing along. Karaoke through the infotainment system.

The announced prices seem very aggressive in any case, and Lei Jun (founder and director of Xiaomi) himself admits that the company will not make money from this first vehicle. The main objective is to convince consumers and establish Xiaomi as a serious automobile brand in the minds of consumers.

A design reminiscent of the Porsche Tycoon

Xiaomi is banking on a sporty look for its SU7, with flowing and sleek lines as well Fastback body, which conveys an impression of aggression and speed. This type of design, in which the roofline descends continuously to the trunk and bumper, has become increasingly trendy in recent years. Xiaomi SU7 also looks like Porsche Taycan.

Designed by ex-BMW and Mercedes-Benz experts, the SU7 is based on new home architecture “modern”. The biggest challenge for Xiaomi designers and engineers was to combine aesthetics and the lowest possible wind resistance. For this, they were inspired by the shape of water droplets, but also by the ripples created by a single drop falling into water. The 175 degree curved surface was designed to produce an even visual sensation between light and shadow. Xiaomi teams tried to generate “A vibrant, lively and energetic beauty”. With this design, Xiaomi achieved a drag coefficient of just 0.195, a record. The Tesla Model S Plaid, for example, has a drag coefficient of 0.208.

The dimensions of the Xiaomi SU7 are as follows: length 4,997 mm, width 1,963 mm, height 1,440 mm and wheelbase (distance between front and rear axle) 3,000 mm. Despite its size, the electric sedan has a rather short turning radius of 5.7 meters, which makes maneuvering easier. No doubt aware of the criticism leveled at Tesla’s yoked steering wheels, the manufacturer opted for a fairly traditional circular steering wheel, with a good number of controls, of course, including two easily accessible physical buttons.

The front trunk has a capacity of 105 liters, which is more generous than the Tesla Model S’s 89 liters of trunk space or the Porsche Tycoon’s 84 liters, for example. At the back, Xiaomi advertises a volume of 517 liters. The body of the vehicle is available in three colours: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray and Verdant Green. For the interior, customers have a choice between grey, red and black. For exterior as well as interior, new colors will be offered in future.

What is the performance of Xiaomi SU7?

The Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Pro rely on engine power via propulsion, i.e. transmitted to the rear wheels and developing 220 kW. They can reach 210 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.28 and 5.7 seconds respectively. Based on the same mechanism as the SU7 Max model All-wheel drive and produces a power of 495 kW. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 265 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds.

Xiaomi has developed a motor that reaches 21,000 revolutions per minute and a power of 6.78 kW/kg. Two variants are offered:

The Xiaomi HyperEngine V6 with 299 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque equips the SU7 and SU7 Pro.

Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s with 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque on the SU7 Max (dual-motor architecture for maximum power of 673 hp and maximum torque of 838 Nm)

Xiaomi HyperEngine V8 at 27,200 rpm, 578 horsepower and maximum torque of 635 Nm should also be ready for 2025. The manufacturer is also working on another motor with carbon fiber laser winding, targeting 35,000 rpm.

A high-performance brake system has been integrated, which allows the vehicle to come to a complete stop in a distance of 33.3 meters while braking at a speed of 100 km/h.

What is the autonomy of Xiaomi SU7?

Beyond performance, Xiaomi aims to stand out by controlling the consumption of its electric cars and offering significant autonomy. Here are the details communicated by the brand for the three models of its SU7:

Xiaomi SU7: 700 km in Chinese CLTC cycle, That means around 625 km in the WLTP mixed cycle 73.6 kWh battery

73.6 kWh battery Xiaomi SU7 Pro: 830 km in Chinese CLTC cycle, That means around 740 km in the WLTP mixed cycle 94.3 kWh battery

94.3 kWh battery Xiaomi SU7 Max: 810 km in Chinese CLTC cycle, That means around 715 km in the WLTP mixed cycle101 kWh battery

The autonomy declared here corresponds to the rim and tire options allowing the best endurance. Depending on the choice of wheels, autonomy may vary. For the SU7 Max for example, the largest rims (21 inches), fitted with Pirelli P-Zero sports tires, provide excellent handling, reducing the CLTC range to 725 kilometers, or around 650 kilometers depending on the cycle. Mixed WLTP.

The Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Pro can recover a range of 350 km in 15 minutes at a fast charging station, but the exact power required to achieve this result is not specified. With a short charge of just 5 minutes you can ride an additional 138 km. As for the Max model, the charging speed is also more impressive. If the conditions are met, 15 minutes of charging can give an autonomy of 510 km And 5 minutes saves 220 km. To achieve such performance, Xiaomi has chosen a high-voltage 800 V silicon carbide platform, which supports a maximum voltage of 871 V.

An accessory sold as an option makes the vehicle compatible with bidirectional charging, the SU7’s CTB (cell-to-body) battery can then serve as a power source. The battery’s LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) cells are integrated into the electric car’s chassis, saving space. Xiaomi declares an efficiency of 77.8% for its battery, a very good performance considering the technology used.

Tools, Software and Functionality

The Xiaomi SU7 features a 7.1-inch digital dashboard, a 56-inch augmented reality head-up display system and a large 16.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment screen with 3K definition and 16:10 ratio. This is the last one Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as with AirPlay. The manufacturer offers users the option to install their own Xiaomi or iPad tablets behind the front seats to benefit rear passengers. The tablets are then connected to the central system to control the music or adjust the rear seats.

A wireless charging station of up to 50 watts and several additional charging slots allow all residents to ensure that they always have their mobiles well charged. The glove box is designed to accommodate a laptop PC. Surprisingly, a 4.6 liter mini refrigerator is included in the cabin to keep some drinks and food cold.

The on-board computer is powered by the Snapdragon 8295 SoC on the hardware side, and by Xiaomi’s new operating system HyperOS, which, at the software level, will be integrated into all connected objects of the brand. It stands out for possible interactions with other devices from the manufacturer and especially smartphones under HyperOS. As with mobile, personalization is essential. Apps can be dragged and resized on the home screen to create its own experience.

Xiaomi is also developing its in-house autonomous driving technology, called Xiaomi Pilot. The system is powered by two Nvidia Drive Orion chips, which perform calculations from information recorded by various sensors included in the electric sedan: HD cameras, millimeter wave radar, ultrasonic radar and LiDAR on the roof.