Glitter Magazine | Priyanka Chopra Jonas cast in new film ‘The Bluff’

Priyanka Chopra will star opposite Karl Urban in Jonas’ next film The BluffFrank E. Directed by Flowers and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The story will focus on Chopra’s character, a former pirate. Her island is invaded, and she must defend her family and loved ones as her past comes back to haunt her. Although we don’t have a detailed plot synopsis yet, the premise is quite unique. A film featuring a female pirate protagonist is enough to pique the interest and excitement of fans. Tea Quantico The actress has now officially replaced Zoe Saldana (avatar) who was originally set to star as the lead.

Chopra, an actress and filmmaker, is best known for her lead role as FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the drama series. Quantico (2015). She has over 75 credits to her name, but some of her most popular roles have been in action series citadel (2023) And the fourth installment Matrix movies, The Matrix Resurrection (2021). Chopra was recognized for her performance Quantico While she was nominated for two People’s Choice Awards. She also won Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 and Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017.

New Zealand actor Karl Urban is in talks to work with Chopra. Urban is known for his great work in successful drama series Boys as Billy Butcher, where he shares the screen with popular names including Jenson Ackles, Jack Quaid and Chas Crawford. Apart from this, the actor can also be seen in films Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Star Trek (2009), And The Bourne Supremacy (2004).

Additionally, Urban has been nominated for multiple awards for his roles. Including Best Actor in a Superhero Series category Boys At the Critics’ Choice Super Awards. Additionally, Urban and his cast members also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2004).

Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini are teaming up to work on an upcoming project, The Bluff. Flowers will direct the film and co-write the screenplay with Ballarini. Flowers is a noted writer and his most recent work was on a musical feature film “Bob Marley: One Love,” Which was released last month. Bellarini is also an accomplished author, best known for his “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” book series, filled with spooky and action-packed stories. The series was also adapted into a film in 2020 starring Tom Felton and Tamara Smart. AGBO, Cinestar Pictures and Russo Brothers are teaming up to produce the film.

The fans have been sharing Priyanka Chopra shared her excitement for the film on social media with her husband, Nick Jonas, being her biggest supporter. He re-shared Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post announcing it to his Instagram Story, including fire emojis and red heart emojis to show his support for his upcoming project. More fans took to Twitter share His excitement about revealing.

In January, cast leaks raised doubts about Chopra’s involvement in the film, but nothing was confirmed at the time. However, both the cast and crew have now officially confirmed their participation in the project. Publication date for The Bluff It has not been announced yet, but they are planning to start shooting in Australia soon. Although the film was originally slated to be sold to Netflix, it will now be released on Prime Video.

While waiting for the next movie, you can stream Priyanka Chopra’s latest series citadelWhich is available on Amazon Prime.