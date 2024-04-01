Glaucoma: at what age does the disease appear?

Glaucoma in adults

The risk of developing glaucoma increases with age. Generally, most cases are diagnosed in people over 40 years of age. As people age, the risk of glaucoma also increases. People over the age of 60 are especially vulnerable.

Risk factors include family history of glaucoma, elevated intraocular pressure, severe myopia, diabetes and high blood pressure. Primary open-angle glaucoma occurs most often in older adults.

Glaucoma in young people and children

Although less common, glaucoma can also affect young people. Some congenital or juvenile forms can affect infants, children, and adolescents. Congenital glaucoma may be present from birth, while juvenile forms may appear in older children and adolescents. Risk factors include: Congenital eye disorders, eye injuries and intraocular infections.

Risk factors and early detection

Besides age, other factors can increase the risk of glaucoma, such as high intraocular pressure, high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking. Adults are recommended to pass Regular screening exams For early detection of any abnormality from the age of 40. Screening tests may include intraocular pressure measurement, optic nerve examination, and visual field test. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent disease progression and preserve vision.

Although glaucoma is more common in older adults, it can occur at any age, including infants, children, and teenagers. Awareness of risk factors and possible symptoms Glaucoma requires early detection and effective treatment to preserve vision and reduce the risk of blindness. Regular consultation with an ophthalmologist is recommended to monitor eye health and detect any early signs of glaucoma.