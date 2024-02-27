This oil which we all have in our kitchen is really great for hair growth

It enhances our lasagna dishes, our raw vegetables or even our pasta dishes, olive oil has a place of choice in cooking, also very special, because it gives an incomparable taste. It also plays a beneficial role in cardiovascular health, as it is an excellent source of monounsaturated fats. Hence it derives its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties from this composition. However, not only does it work wonders in the kitchen, this oil is also a great hair treatment. We explain to you why you should relocate your olive oil bottle to your bathroom.

Olive Oil: A treatment that is good for hair from root to tip

The first thing to know about olive oil is that it is a complete hair care product. With its precious fatty acids and antioxidants that penetrate the heart of the hair fiber, this oil has nourishing and restorative properties. It also works on split ends by filling in micro-cracks and helps smooth damaged, broken or dry ends, helping to maintain length. As a bonus, this oilseed product restores the hair’s lipid film and also works to prevent loss of keratin (the protein that makes up hair). Thus, the hair retains its natural strength and length.

Olive Oil: Hair growth booster

First of all, this oil protects the lengths and ends against attacks caused by the weather (cold, wind or UV rays), hair products, heat appliances or other treatments that the hair undergoes. This is a good point to have very long hair after protection. However, this treatment also stimulates hair growth by reducing the production of DHT hormone which is the cause of hair loss. The latter attacks the hair follicles and weakens them. The oil then helps block the production of this hormone and thus activates hair growth preventing breakage.

How to use olive oil?

in the mask

Before shampooing, detangle and moisten hair with lukewarm water to loosen the scales, then apply the oil evenly, starting at the ends and working your way to the roots. Then, the hair should be tied with a satin elastic and kept under a shower cap for 20 minutes. After that, you can proceed with normal washing. This treatment can be done once or twice a week.

In an oil bath

It is one of the best options to fully enjoy the benefits of olive oil. To apply it, you should apply the treatment strand at the ends and all along the length of the strand. This is also an opportunity to massage the scalp with a little oil in a circular motion. In fact, this helps to stimulate growth, as this step activates the microcirculation of the blood and has the effect of penetrating deeply into the treatment. After applying the product, it is recommended to comb the hair gently to completely cover all the hair. Rest time should be between 1 hour and overnight. To remove it, simply wash it thoroughly once or twice with lukewarm water and shampoo. Oil baths can be done as often as desired.

Also read:

EvasHair: A declaration of love for kinky, curly and curly hair

This simple gesture allows you to have more beautiful, long and shiny hair.

Here are hairstyles that create a volume effect on all hair types (even the finest), according to a professional hairstylist.