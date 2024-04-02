Germany have changed the controversial printing of their jerseys

The number 4 on the Mannschaft jersey resembles the Nazi SS insignia. Here, Jonathan Tah takes on Ousmane Dembele on March 23, 2024. Frank Fife / AFP

Faced with controversy, sports goods manufacturer Adidas and the German Football Federation (DFB) decided to respond. The DFB announced on Monday 1er April, that he was going to change the font used for the crest of the national team jersey, whose number 4 resembles the Nazi insignia of the Schutzstaffel (SS).

In a press release, the DFB first clarified that the resemblance was not noticed at any time during the creation process and then during the approval of the jerseys designed for Euro 2024, which Germany is hosting from June 14 to July 14. But in the face of criticism, the federation says it refuses to let the matter turn into a controversy.

“We take this information very seriously and do not wish to provide a platform for discussion.”she explains. “In collaboration with our partner 11TeamSports, we will create a new design for the number 4 and we will coordinate with UEFA. »

Adidas stops delivery

Without delay, Adidas, which equips the German selection, suspended the option of jersey personalization (name and number) for sale on its e-commerce site on Monday afternoon, the daily reported. Build. Adidas, always according BuildIt has also stopped delivery of 44 jerseys it had already ordered: most controversially, a double 4 resembling the double S of the badge worn by members of the Nazi regime’s Schutzstaffel.

The DFB announced in March that it would change equipment suppliers from 2027, when American giant Nike replaces the historic Adidas, which has been associated with German football since the 1950s.

