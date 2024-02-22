Football – Mercato – OM

Gasset announces departure of OM Player!

Published on February 22, 2024 at 7:45 pm



After Marcelino and Gennaro Gattuso, Olympique de Marseille welcomed its third coach of the season with Jean-Louis Gasset. But the latter is only passing, as he explained again in an interview this Thursday that his mission on the Marseille bench was only meant to last a few months.

Gennaro Gattuso will not succeed in remedying the situation and Pablo Longoria So decided to hand over the reins of the team to him Jean-Louis GassetRecently fired from his position as coach Ivory Coast. but’Om Already his succession has to be examined.

Three coaches in one season for OM

because Jean-Louis Gasset Should only be in office until the end of the season! A kind of commando mission to hope to keepOm As far as possible in the Europa League, but to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season, move up the Ligue 1 rankings.

“I told Klaus I’ve been there for four months.”