GeoHot atomizes AMD firmware and causes damage

I don’t know if you saw this or not, but recently, there was some trouble between Georg Hotz (GeoHot) and AMD, because the latter tried to run its AI framework. Small grades on AMD GPUs.

Apart from that, AMD gave him a hard time with it Proprietary firmware. AMD’s open-source driver has proven to be a great asset as all critical pieces of code are well protected and licensed.

However, Geohot did not skimp. Months of peeling code, bypassing the software stack, discussions with AMD pundits. But there’s nothing to be done, guys don’t want to spit out their prized possession Binary blobs. ” Too risky, not enough ROI, you have to check with lawyers. » In short, it is dead.

During this time, Nvidia Rubbing its hand with a well-oiled AI ecosystem. Certified drivers, great performance, good community of devs… everything works for them, while AMD continues to sink into the logic of its ownershipto the detriment of its users.

The last straw for GeoHot? Much more of an “advice” from AMD that called it ” To let it go” Result, GeoHot went into “j” modeI’ll show you who’s boss” If don’t want to play AMD’s game Open sourceThen he goes to them Expose their security bugs In front of the world!

And that’s what he did because during the more than 8 hours of live broadcast, he focused on finding several exploits in the firmware of AMD GPUs. It is strong!

In AI, the hardware aspect obviously counts but Software is the crux of the matter. Black boxes, buggy firmware, legacy code are no longer possible and companies that turn their backs on the community of developers and hackers are making the wrong choice, in my opinion.

And what’s happening with AMD is just one more example.

In short, as always, big kudos to GeoHot for their fight to always want technology to benefit as many people as possible. Meanwhile, following his mishap with AMD, he announced that he Converted his entire lab to Nvidia equipment And he squandered his 72 Radeon 7900 XTX on eBay. If you want second-hand GPUs for cheap (and learn how to crash them ^^), now is the time!

And if you’re interested in the source code for its exploits, it’s all on Github.

Thanks George!