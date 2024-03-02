Samsung is offering its Galaxy S24 Ultra with €140 off and rebates up to €610… never seen before!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest super powerful model offered by Samsung. With a high price tag of over €1,400, it is still possible to drastically reduce the price, directly on the Samsung website. We tell you everything!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a true technological masterpiece, characterized by the introduction of artificial intelligence, Galaxy AI, developed by Samsung. This innovation comes with more advanced components compared to its predecessor Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently available on the Samsung website, you have a chance to grab it with one of the most attractive offers, which benefits Up to €610 trade-in Thank you on your old devices a Trade-in bonus of €150 In addition. A reduction of €140 is added to this Thanks for the code Rakuten10. In addition, an option for Payment in 24 installments without fees Available to facilitate the acquisition of your new device!









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Technical Sheet





screen: Dynamic AMOLED X2, 120 Hz, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 6.8 inches

Dynamic AMOLED X2, 120 Hz, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 6.8 inches Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Collection: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB Quadruple Objectives: 200+50+10+12

200+50+10+12 Front Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5000 mAh with support for fast charging and wireless charging





With its exceptional design, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 series from the South Korean manufacturer clearly stands out as the premium model in the family. Equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display No 6.8 inches With that QHD+ resolutionIt offers unmatched image quality, along with an adaptive refresh rate 1 to 120 Hz. That’s what puts it on top of today’s market Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Integration of Galaxy AI And promise 7 years of updates Compared to its predecessor, the S23 Ultra, the compatibility of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is strengthened.













Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a very significant discount!





