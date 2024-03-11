Hearthstone Anniversary: ​​Ominous Portal Spawn Locations and Times – World of Warcraft

l’Hearthstone Birthdaye has been launched and you are no doubt looking to reach the ominous portal to face the boss and collect the rewards. Among these, we get the Wind Rose mount, the Serger mascot or even the Hearthstone toy and the 36-slot bag.

Yes but there you go, where is the portal? If you’ve experienced a Diablo event, it’s more or less the same thing. A portal appears in Orgrimmar, Stormwind or Valdrakken and you have 5 minutes to get there. At the end of the calculation, Mysticfix appears and sends a boss to kill you.

Here is the location of the portal:

Valdracon : 62.37, 67.61 – South of the huge vault, on a high platform.

Orgimer : 53.16, 15.92 – In Durotar north of Suki Kotar.

stormy wind : 34.00, 16.20 – north of the port.

As far as timing is concerned, it will take some time to understand exactly how it works. It seems that the event takes place at all set times: 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, etc.

At 10:00, it appears that the portal opened in all three capitals at the same time.

At 11:00 it was only in Valdrakken

12:00pm, only in Orgrimmar

At 1:00 PM, in Stormwind and Valdraken

Based on player feedback, the portal sometimes appears laggy. With a potentially full schedule for the coming days, pay attention and travel back and forth between your capital and Valdraken while waiting to learn more about spawn times.

I will make sure to keep you updated on developments with a complete schedule as soon as possible.