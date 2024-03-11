Technology

Hearthstone Anniversary: ​​Ominous Portal Spawn Locations and Times – World of Warcraft

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 56 1 minute read

l’Hearthstone Birthdaye has been launched and you are no doubt looking to reach the ominous portal to face the boss and collect the rewards. Among these, we get the Wind Rose mount, the Serger mascot or even the Hearthstone toy and the 36-slot bag.

Yes but there you go, where is the portal? If you’ve experienced a Diablo event, it’s more or less the same thing. A portal appears in Orgrimmar, Stormwind or Valdrakken and you have 5 minutes to get there. At the end of the calculation, Mysticfix appears and sends a boss to kill you.

Here is the location of the portal:

  • Valdracon : 62.37, 67.61 – South of the huge vault, on a high platform.
  • Orgimer : 53.16, 15.92 – In Durotar north of Suki Kotar.
  • stormy wind : 34.00, 16.20 – north of the port.

As far as timing is concerned, it will take some time to understand exactly how it works. It seems that the event takes place at all set times: 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, etc.

  • At 10:00, it appears that the portal opened in all three capitals at the same time.
  • At 11:00 it was only in Valdrakken
  • 12:00pm, only in Orgrimmar
  • At 1:00 PM, in Stormwind and Valdraken

Based on player feedback, the portal sometimes appears laggy. With a potentially full schedule for the coming days, pay attention and travel back and forth between your capital and Valdraken while waiting to learn more about spawn times.

I will make sure to keep you updated on developments with a complete schedule as soon as possible.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“We have confirmation of re-entry of ERS-2 into atmosphere”: 2.3-tonne satellite burns up

3 weeks ago

Surprise, Square Enix presents Mana Visions at Xbox conf released in the summer of 2024! | Xbox

January 19, 2024

Palworld warns the player against being unstoppable in the first playthrough

January 31, 2024

Sun-swallowing black hole discovered every day: News

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button