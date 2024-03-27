Generative technology struggles to convince small structures

A BPI France study shows that only 13% of VSE and SME managers plan to use generative artificial intelligence in the near future.

A recent survey conducted by BPI France, a public investment bank, highlighted the reluctance of managers of very small enterprises (VSEs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to deal with generative artificial intelligence (AI). On it A panel of over 3,000 bosses were interviewedThe results show that only a small fraction, or 13%Plans to adopt these innovative tools in near future.

Constant fear

What are the reasons for this reluctance? First of all, many people struggle to understand the benefits that generative AI can bring them. The Lack of knowledge and support There is another major obstacle in this area.

Also, some fear thatHarmful consequences of improper uselike Sensitive data leaked. There are also concerns about the potential impact of this technology on employees’ cognitive abilities.

Tangible benefits for pioneers

Despite these apprehensions, 15% of VSEs and SMEs surveyed have already taken the plunge and are banking on generative AI, including 3% use it regularly. Focuses on their main uses Research and data analysis, Creation of editorial content as well as development of marketing campaigns.

The boss of an SME specializing in CD manufacturing, for example, subscribed to ChatGPT. Thanks to this tool, he can now write and publish content on LinkedIn in seconds, Thus saving 250 Euros Previously through its communications agency.

Another real-world example comes from a bicycle parts manufacturer that leverages generative AI to translate its videos into different languages. According to him, this solution allows it To save between 200 and 400 euros per videoCompared to the rates charged by traditional translation agencies.

Possibility to explore

However this Predecessor Still rarer, their experience highlights the tangible benefits that generative AI can provide, particularly in terms of productivity gains and savings. However, it is clear that its adoption is pending Limited to support functions for now.

A vast field of research remains open to managers of VSEs and SMEs wishing to do so. Take full advantage of this technology.

