What are the French’s favorite brands?

Greedy loyalty despite inflation

In France, gastronomy and innovation are almost an art of living. The results of the 2024 Observatory of French Favorite Brands, conducted by OpinionWay, show a marked preference for brands that offer food and leisure moments, as well as growing interests in non-food products.

The study, conducted among 4,900 French people across 1,300 brands, highlighted a triumphant first place for Bon Maman, a company famous for its jams, up three places compared to the previous year.. This increase shows true customer loyalty for brands that give them comfort and comfort in a tight economic context.

Despite increased caution due to inflation, the French continue to prefer food products, even as non-food products increase. Among them, Google, Amazon and Monopoly come out on top of the ranking.

Diversification of brand preferences: balancing between indulgence and innovation

The distribution of preferences highlights diversity that reflects social development. If gourmet companies such as Carte d’Or, Saint Michel, Magnum and Cote d’Or maintain their positions, the craze of non-food companies reflects a growing desire for entertainment and technology.

The rise of Samsung, which dominates the innovation podium to second place, underlines the French appetite for technological innovation. The leisure sector is represented by Cluedo, Bang & Olufsen and Puy du Fou among the strongest growing brands.

Proximity and Trust: Certain Values

Closeness and trust are essential for attachment. Lindt, Petit Navire and Danone dominate the top of Proximity, proving that food remains at the center of choice. At the same time, trust is growing around brands such as Barilla, Air France and Samsung, the latter reaffirming its position through its commitment to innovation.

L’Arbre Vert maintains its leading position in the area of ​​environmental and social commitment, closely followed by Biocoop, reflecting the growing awareness of ecological issues among consumers.



