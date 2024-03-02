General Deby’s main rival “executed” two months before the presidential election?

“It’s an execution, they shot him point-blank to execute him because he had become a nuisance. » The party of the main challenger in Chad, Yaya Dilo Jarou, on Wednesday “executed him at point-blank range” to oust his leader from the presidential race. The military has accused the government of having. Elections take place in two months and would pit him against his cousin, General Mahamat Idris Debi Itno, head of the junta. The government has denied the allegation.

Since Thursday, a photo, which is not authenticated at this stage, has been circulating in groups on social networks close to the family of Yaya Dillo Jarou. It shows a close-up of the head of a man’s remains that looks exactly like Yaya Dilo, a small, very clear orifice surrounded by a black halo in the center of the temple.

“We did not attack anyone, he refused to surrender”

On Thursday, the Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF) and other opposition leaders were already talking of “assassination” to keep him out of the May 6 presidential election. A PSF spokesman specifically accused the Presidential Guard, the elite military unit responsible for protecting the head of state, of attacking the party’s headquarters in central N’Djamena. AFP journalists saw trucks loaded with these “Red Berets” drive towards the PSF headquarters under heavy automatic weapons fire and muffled explosions echoed through the besieged building.

PSF Secretary General Robert Gamb protested, “We cannot attack an adversary alone with the full arsenal of war” and “one who had no weapons.” “We have not executed anyone,” Communications Minister Abderaraman Koulamallah replied to AFP. “He refused to surrender, there was an exchange of bullets, there was no execution” in the attack that killed four soldiers and three in the Yaya Dilo camp, the minister added, for which the protestor “shot the police himself”.

Dillo’s party headquarters was demolished with a backhoe

On Friday, two days after the deadly attack, calm returned to N’Djamena and most of the armored vehicles and soldiers deployed on Wednesday were gone. But a giant excavator demolishing the PSF headquarters was held at bay by a thick military security cordon, from which armored vehicles could be seen surrounding the building from a distance, according to AFP reporters.

According to the government, Yaya Dillo was wanted for plotting an alleged “assassination attempt” on the Supreme Court chief ten days ago and attacked the headquarters of the all-powerful intelligence services on Tuesday.

Yaya Dilo was one of Mahamat Deby’s staunchest opponents and, according to political scientists, the most feared by the Deby clan, of which he is a part. He was actually from the Zaghawa family and ethnic group, which, despite being a very small minority in Chad, has monopolized the highest positions in the military and state apparatus for more than 33 years.