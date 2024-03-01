The presence of French troops in Ukraine was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

With allies like these, who needs enemies? After the recent outing of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the French and the British may have said this to each other. To justify its decision not to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the latter asserted that Germany could not send troops to the conflict zone, as Great Britain and France …

The presence of French troops in Ukraine, like the British, will be necessary for the implementation of Scalp-EG and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

According to the German chancellor, in fact, to program the targets and trajectories of the Taurus missiles, it will be necessary to deploy German troops to the site.

Apparently, the idea of ​​deploying German troops to Ukraine, even for a sensible support mission, is unacceptable to Olaf Scholz, who fears entangling Berlin in the conflict.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, made a strange apology to clear himself of his refusal to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine, revealing the presence of French and British troops in Ukraine.

“German troops cannot be attached to the targets hit by the (Taurus) system at any time and at any place. Not even in Germany,” he declared to clarify his remarks and his position.

Facing increasing pressure from German parliamentarians, particularly those linked to the right-wing opposition, he later insisted that France and Great Britain had deployed troops to carry out the mission alongside the Ukrainian air force.

A “blatant abuse of intelligence”, according to London, provided against German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

If, in any case, for the moment, Paris is wise to the mistake made by Olaf Scholz, this is not the case for London, which is reeling. ” This is a clear misuse of intelligence designed to distract from Germany’s reluctance to equip Ukraine with its own long-range missile system.said Tobias Ellwood, former chairman of the House of Commons Defense Committee. and to add ” This will undoubtedly be used by Russia“

Closer to the SCALP-EG/Storm Shadow, the Taurus had been requested for several months by the Ukrainian authorities, who systematically received a solid refusal from Berlin.

The rest of this article is reserved for subscribers –

The Classic Subscriptions Provide access All articles without advertisementFrom €1.99.