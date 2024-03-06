video. A Boeing 777 was struck by lightning while taking off

essential

A plane taking off from Canada’s Vancouver airport was struck by lightning. The plane continued its flight. The video is impressive.

The scene took place at Canada’s Vancouver International Airport around 7:30 pm on Sunday. A Boeing 777-300ER is on the runway. It accelerates. take off And once lightning has struck the air. Then lightning briefly illuminates the sky. Canadian media reports that the scene was filmed entirely by a spotter, the name given to plane spotters, called Ethan West. City news.

Lightning did not stop the plane from continuing through the air to Europe. More than 400 passengers were on board this Air Canada flight.

The aircraft was inspected upon arrival at London Heathrow Airport to ensure flight safety was not compromised. The Boeing 777-300ER was later able to return to service.

Equipped to be safe from lightning

According to statistics, an aircraft is struck by lightning once a year on average. A lightning strike can produce an electrical intensity of 200 kA. Lightning causes many effects on aircraft, mechanical, thermal, magnetic, electromagnetic effects but the equipment is designed to “resist” this meteorological phenomenon. The planes are equipped with lightning rods on the wingtips, the rear of the aircraft and the tip of the tail. This device captures electricity from lightning and conducts it to the aircraft’s conductive surface, where it is safely dissipated. Aircraft fuselages are actually made of conductive materials that allow electrical energy to dissipate along the outer surface of the aircraft, preventing electricity from passing through the interior of the aircraft. The aircraft’s electrical and electronic systems as well as its fuel tanks are also protected.