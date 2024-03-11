Gael Monfils takes out Cameron Norrie at Indian Wells after the marathon

Monfils is very poorly sent

This XXL point winner that made people forget his 37 years, Habs was able to convince the American public fully committed to his cause. About thirty minutes ago, you had to be an ardent supporter of Monfils to imagine him reversing this duel. Trailing by a set and a break (3-0 to Nori in the second), he seemed to be improving physically. Because the first act was already particularly long (1h22) and harsh against a very compact player. Monfils held on as best he could with 20 break points to defend (he conceded two but also managed two breaks).