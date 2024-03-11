Gael Monfils takes out Cameron Norrie at Indian Wells after the marathon
Cameron Norrie has not been easy to deal with for several years at Indian Wells. The surprise winner of the 2021 edition (his only trophy at the Masters 1000) then continued with two quarters at the California tournament that proved to be successful for him. But Gael Monfils, in good form proven by his win against Hubert Hurkaz, managed to break the Briton after an extended match (6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6- 3 in 3h12). The Frenchman will face the winner of the duel between Arthur Fils and Casper Rudd in the round of 16.
Where to start this match where 1000 items happened (including a lot of trash)? Perhaps through this spoon service from the Frenchman in the heart of the second-set tie-break. A stroke of insanity? No, a shot with full control. And a decisive blow from then Monfils moved to 4-2 and a few points later would level the set at each point in an extended rally where, twice, Norrie forced him into the net on drop shots.
Monfils is very poorly sent
This XXL point winner that made people forget his 37 years, Habs was able to convince the American public fully committed to his cause. About thirty minutes ago, you had to be an ardent supporter of Monfils to imagine him reversing this duel. Trailing by a set and a break (3-0 to Nori in the second), he seemed to be improving physically. Because the first act was already particularly long (1h22) and harsh against a very compact player. Monfils held on as best he could with 20 break points to defend (he conceded two but also managed two breaks).
So when Britain took off in the second act, the world’s 54th had to worry. But he once again took this late break and took advantage of some of the generosity of his rival, who despite his multiple climbs was not the most skilled on the fly. Back on the score, Monfils found a second wind and it was almost logical that he stole his opponent’s serve in money-time before finishing like a parade to reach the round of 16.
