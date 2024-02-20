Gael Monfils: “I’m at war” after victory over Bottic van de Zandschalp in Doha
“Tell us about this totally crazy end to the match against Botik van de Zandschalp…
On my first match point (At 6-3 in the second set tie-break), I made a promise in my head to serve myself out. Well, I served to a tee (smile). There is already a problem. We are at the end of our career, we don’t care anymore, we say things! We have all experienced this. I’m sure if I serve outside, it’s okay because I’ve served at T a hundred times. But the moment I throw the ball, I say to myself: “The tee is still attractive…” I missed the first match point by not really going for it. Always this confidence…
At 6-6, there’s a lot going on in your head. But you try to stay in the present moment. I deal with it well. I try to be present. I know that I don’t play very well, I don’t really do what I want to, that I play the backhand too much because it’s on his forehand that he really gave it to me. He was starting to get angry, but the fact that I could feel him on edge made me tense. I came out of it with great luck and finally success.
“A good tennis player is not someone who plays very well, it’s someone who has a high average level. My average level is low. Much lower than when I was in my prime.”
You speak of faith. Are you running after that?
At my age, confidence is important. Trying to win, hanging on, fighting, finding confidence. The arm doesn’t fit, too many things. But try to win small matches like that here and there. And find a higher average level. People have a hard time understanding it: a good tennis player is not someone who plays very well, it’s someone who has a high average level. My average level is low. Much less than when I was in my prime. I’m at war.
Like getting off to a bad start in this second set where you were down 5-2?
I am off to a great start. I’m a better player than him 6-1, 2-3, 30-0. But I miss a long forehand, another forehand, he makes a good point, I double with a let, and there you are in trouble again. When you have confidence and a good average level, you will panic a little less. I’m coming back but not really in the way I want, not making the choices I want to make… but I’m glad it all worked out. It allows me to have confidence in my movement, in my creativity as I try to create. I try to take the positive. It is by winning tough matches that things will get a little better. »
