Gael Monfils: “I’m at war” after victory over Bottic van de Zandschalp in Doha

Like getting off to a bad start in this second set where you were down 5-2?

I am off to a great start. I’m a better player than him 6-1, 2-3, 30-0. But I miss a long forehand, another forehand, he makes a good point, I double with a let, and there you are in trouble again. When you have confidence and a good average level, you will panic a little less. I’m coming back but not really in the way I want, not making the choices I want to make… but I’m glad it all worked out. It allows me to have confidence in my movement, in my creativity as I try to create. I try to take the positive. It is by winning tough matches that things will get a little better. »