Complete draw for group stage of football tournament

The French team is as fixed as any other country. This Wednesday evening, the draw for the group stage of the Olympic football tournament actually took place at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee located in Seine-Saint-Denis (93). And the French selection fell into Group A alongside the United States, winners of the play-off between Guinea and the Asian nation and New Zealand. Without further ado, find the complete draw for the group stage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, which will be held from July 24 to August 9.

A perfect draw

Group A: FRANCE – United States – Guinea or AFC 4 winner (Asian Confederation) – New Zealand Group B: Argentina – Morocco – AFC 3 (Asian Confederation) – Ukraine Group C: AFC 2 (Asian Confederation) – Spain – Egypt – Dominican Republic Group D: AFC 1 (Asian Confederation) – Paraguay – Mali – Israel