Sports

Complete draw for group stage of football tournament

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Zapping the national football The Little Prince of the Rock, Immersion in the AS Monaco Elite Group!

The French team is as fixed as any other country. This Wednesday evening, the draw for the group stage of the Olympic football tournament actually took place at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee located in Seine-Saint-Denis (93). And the French selection fell into Group A alongside the United States, winners of the play-off between Guinea and the Asian nation and New Zealand. Without further ado, find the complete draw for the group stage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, which will be held from July 24 to August 9.

A perfect draw

  1. Group A: FRANCE – United States – Guinea or AFC 4 winner (Asian Confederation) – New Zealand
  2. Group B: Argentina – Morocco – AFC 3 (Asian Confederation) – Ukraine
  3. Group C: AFC 2 (Asian Confederation) – Spain – Egypt – Dominican Republic
  4. Group D: AFC 1 (Asian Confederation) – Paraguay – Mali – Israel

In sum

The French team is as fixed as any other country. This Wednesday evening, the draw for the group stage of the Olympic football tournament actually took place at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee located in Seine-Saint-Denis (93).

Yusef Galaza-Boudra

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

OM: A big warning to Lyon’s supporters of Prud’homme

February 1, 2024

Atlético de Madrid edged out Inter on penalties to advance to the quarters, with Dortmund also through.

7 days ago

Former New York Yankees Gary Sheffield said in 2004 that “they were lucky”.

January 5, 2024

Champions Cup – Defeated in Glasgow, Toulon are eliminated and will not be transferred to the Challenge Cup

January 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button