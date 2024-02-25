Rennais Stadium. Julian Steffan: “Penalties from big teams in certain stadiums…”

Stade Rennais brought home the points from the Parc des Princes, after drawing against PSG (1-1) at 23E League 1 day, this Sunday 25 February. The Rouge et Noir prevailed after a superb goal from Emine Gouri in the first half (33′), but at the end of extra time the French champions were pulled back to score by Goncalo Ramos (90′) at the penalty whistle. +7).

Brutal scenario for Reigns after consecutive matches, despite a reshuffled team. “The performance of the players, plus the way we took this penalty obviously frustrated us. This is a “big team penalty” which, or in some stadiums, is not everywhere »Julian Stefan smiled bitterly at the post-match press conference.

“The performance deserved another result”

” Shame. Because what the players did throughout the match would have deserved the win. Decided otherwise, Breton Coach continued. I am very calm, very peaceful. I say things as I say, with great respect for everyone. I clearly emphasized how proud the players should be and how the collective performance certainly deserved another result. »

Rennes midfielder Baptiste Santamaria was also on the microphone frustrated by the end of the match. Canal +. “We were solid throughout the match and it would have been a great reward for the whole team to win this evening (…) On penalties, we need to see the images again. Not much from what I see, but if the referee has decided to call a penalty, that means there must be contact. »

Steve Mandanda, who was sanctioned with a yellow card for the penalty, also gave his opinion on the question. “It’s scary because we did everything we needed to win this match, The doorman responded Canal +. Taking this penalty like this, in the end… In addition, a decision uh… later, he played the shot well. He pushed. When you look at the slow motion, it starts to fall before I make contact. So it’s hard, we’re frustrated.”he whispered.

The Rennes captain still tried to stay positive and see the glass as half full, while Stade Rennais is slowly getting back into the race for Europe. “The strange thing is to draw in Paris and be disappointed. That’s a good sign. It means that we had a good match, that we are moving forward and progressing. »