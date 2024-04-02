G2 Esports destroys Fnatic, advances to next round of LEC Spring Split Playoffs

Day 3 of the 2024 LEC Spring Split Playoffs continued with a Bo3 between G2 Esports and Fnatic. After a thrilling showdown, Caps and his team came out on top in this European classic, winning 2 games in convincing fashion. The victory guaranteed them a spot in the next round of the tournament: the winner’s bracket final.

G2 slaps Fnatic in the face

Round 2 of the upper bracket of the LEC playoffs is highlighted with a European Championship classic: the long-awaited face-off between G2 Esports and Fnatic. This duel, nicknamed “Clásico” for several seasons, is much more than a simple match; It is a legendary rivalry that writes a new chapter with each encounter. This new face promises to be electrifying. As Fnatic looks to consolidate their position of strength and continue their quest for G2 dominance, fans can expect an epic battle.

On the one hand, Fnatic, who were able to start these playoffs on a positive note with a 2-0 net score win against GiantX. Despite unexpected resistance from GiantX, especially in the early stages of the game, Fnatic showed their ability to adapt and overcome obstacles, proving why they are one of the most formidable teams in the league. On the other hand, G2 Esports, the title holder, continues to cement its legend within the LEC. His 2-0 win over MAD Lions KOI in the first round of the playoffs is the latest example of his exceptional talent and fighting spirit. The way G2 turned things around in the second game, turning a significant deficit into a memorable victory, perfectly illustrates the perseverance that characterizes the team.

Game 1

The first round of the duel began at a furious pace with a particularly intense battle at midlane, where the capes and humanoids put on a mesmerizing spectacle. From the first minutes, G2 took advantage, especially thanks to its superiority during botlane clashes, thus showing its readiness and responsiveness to Fnatic’s strategies. With a lead of around 2k gold in the first 10 minutes, G2 was able to exploit Fnatic’s weaknesses, solidifying their lead thanks to flawless execution in team fights. In the 16th minute Fnatic took the objective in the first major clash to control the Dragons, but conceded to G2 at the cost of a kill.

The momentum of the game continued to favor G2, who responded brilliantly to Fnatic’s initiative during a crucial team fight in the midlane around the 20th minute. G2 displayed not only superior firepower but also more advantageous organization and strategic positioning, crushing Fnatic in successive engagements both on top and around Dragon, asserting its dominance. This series of winning clashes allowed G2 to gain momentum, putting Fnatic under unbearable pressure. In just 25 minutes, G2 was able to finish the game in style thanks to exemplary game management and team synergy, showing its supremacy in this first round.

Game 2

The second round started at a breakneck pace, with G2 masterfully executing the first kill. G2’s pressure from the first moments, especially on the botlane, paid off, resulting in a 2nd kill and the capture of the first dragon, thus supporting its aggressive strategy. However, just before the game reached 10 minutes, Fnatic was able to capitalize on two mistakes from G2, thus clawing their way back into the game. G2, not letting themselves be unsettled, regained the momentum by winning a near-river clash in the boatlane. Despite some mistakes and a certain rush that gave Fnatic a chance to stay in the race, G2 managed to maintain a 2k gold lead after a quarter of an hour of play, cementing their dominance by securing the third dragon after a long stretch and victory. fighting

G2’s decisive push came in the 20th minute, with a blistering attack on the midlane, supported by Herald, opening a gap in Fnatic’s defense. Instead of settling for this tactical breakthrough after the collapse of T3, G2 opted for a bold and hyper-aggressive approach, engaging in direct combat in the heart of Fnatic’s base. This strategic choice paid off, with G2 chaining together eliminations and giving their opponent a look of force, thus sealing this second round victory in just 21 minutes. Fnatic, taken by surprise, could only notice the extent of G2’s superiority in this matchup.

G2 Esports dominated Fnatic in this new European Classic, securing their place in the Winner’s Bracket Final with two convincing wins of 25 and 21 minutes. This performance dispelled any doubts left after the match against MAD Lions KOI the day before, confirming that G2 are in great shape. The game was marked by G2’s intensity and tactical mastery, thanks in particular to good drafts, early initiative and constant pressure on all lanes, which allowed them to quickly gain the upper hand on Fnatic. So G2 Esports heads confidently into the finals of the Winner’s Bracket, where it will face Team BDS next weekend in a highly anticipated showdown. This win against Fnatic not only confirmed their status as title contenders but also showed their ability to adapt and excel under pressure.

On the other hand, Fnatic’s performance suffered from several factors. Razork, the jungler, couldn’t find his place in the matchup, illustrating the team’s difficulties in adapting and responding effectively to the dynamics imposed by G2. Overall, Fnatic seemed hesitant, allowing G2 to dictate the pace of the game and take the initiative, which ultimately caused them to drop into the losers bracket. For Fnatic, this loss marks a moment of reflection and the need to review its approach to future clashes.

LEC Spring Split Playoff Schedule

Saturday 30 March

finish Team spirit SK Gaming playoffs

finish obsessed GIANTX playoffs

31 March Sunday

finish Team heretics BDS playoffs

finish G2 Esports MAD Lions KOI playoffs

Monday 1 April

finish obsessed G2 Esports playoffs

finish Team spirit BDS playoffs

2 April Tuesday

At 8:00 p.m. GIANTX MAD Lions KOI playoffs

alive SK Gaming Team heretics playoffs

Saturday 6 April



5:00 p.m : Lower round 2-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Lower round 2-2

7 April Sunday

5:00 p.m G2 Esports BDS playoffs

Monday 8 April



5:00 p.m : Lower semi-final

13 April Saturday



5:00 p.m : Lower Final

14 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : final division

Playoff tree

upper bracket



The losers bracket



The grand finale

