Best LoL Champion | Patch 14.4 | Top, Jungle, Mid, ADC and Support

League of Legends Season 2024 continues with patch 14.4. Find the best champion to climb the ladder!

League of Legends Season 2024 is finally here, bringing with it a slew of changes to Summoner’s Rift, items, and champions.

Without further ado, find the best champions at each position on the latest League of Legends patch.

summary

Best champion in top lane

Zac

Zack is the new terror of the top lane, thanks to his mind-blowing HP regeneration and low but consistent damage. Against many bruisers in the meta, Zack is very durable to take out of lane. To top it off, the scaling of this champion is excellent, as it offers one of the best teamfight engagements in the game.

Darius

The Tempo Mortal nerf in patch 14.4 affected most champions capable of keeping Darius dazed. With less effective counters, the Noxian juggernaut has free rein to once again impose its dominance.

vegetation

Summoner’s Rift swordswoman is particularly difficult to play, and will only show her true potential in the hands of an experienced player. However, his unparalleled dueling skills and fearsome scaling make him an exceptional carry.

Malphite

Pick Malphite is rarely a bad choice in SoloQ, as its end game has value in the mid and late game. In a top meta dominated by melee champions, he can survive most matchups, and even dominate in the right circumstances.

Mordekaiser

While most AP champions can barely afford to take any mana items, Mordekaiser has no mana… so no problem. After that, it greatly benefits from the PV offered by certain items like Leandry.

Other essential champions of the moment: Urgot, Aatrox, , Maokai, Garen, Olaf

The best champion in the jungle

Bel’veth

Already dominant in previous patches, Bel’vaeth benefits from a buff to her favors in update 14.4. The Void Empress isn’t the easiest to handle, but her versatility makes her an outstanding fighter.

Evelyn

Evelyn’s biggest weakness has always been her modest early game, or her lack of invisibility passives making her a poor ganker. With the slower speed in the jungle, the tempter will no longer be penalized for favoring farming over his companions.

Master Yee

Very weak to early game ganks, Master Yi has a bad scaling and a very good ability to kill objectives quickly.

Briar

If you’re ready to tackle Briar’s unique and chaotic gameplay, this patch is the perfect time to earn LP. Briar has an impressive mix of damage and tanking, with the new Titanic Hydra and Shattered Skies.

brand

With his absurd damage and his fast jungler, Brand is one of the best AP junglers of Season 14. Be careful with positioning, as the Human Torch has no escape and is as fragile as a potato chip.

Other essential champions of the moment: Nidali, Rek’Sai, V, Ivern, Remus

Best champion in mid lane

riot games 3 Twisted Fat Concepts That Could Change Everything?

Twisted Fate

Patch 14.2 was a game changer for Twisted Fate. Fortune Teller is more effective in almost all areas, and his ultimate allows him to dictate his pace on the map. Despite the nerf in patch 14.4, expect it to be everywhere.

Aurelian Soul

Riot Games had a very heavy hand in buffing Aurelian Soul in patch 14.13. While the crisis nerf has already hit Dragon, the latter remains the heavy weight of the patch in the middle.

Kassadin

Designed to counter mages, Kassadin is comfortable in this meta where mid magic damage is ubiquitous. If he remains weak in the early game, Kassadin benefits from insane scaling that often allows him to make a difference beyond the mid game.

action

Akshan has always been particularly good at roaming and impacting other lanes. With a deadly overhaul and Yumuyu’s power, he can do this more effectively than ever before!

Karma

Much less spectacular than most mages, Karma is a completely unbeatable champion in the mid lane. With her good push potential, her poke, her shield, and even her heal, she’s hard to get out of lane.

Other essential champions of the moment: Nafiri, Talia, Anivia, Kiana, Cassiopeia

Best bot champion

riot games Vayne is getting back on track!

Wynne

Powerful in collision and with crazy scaling, Vain is one of the ADCs with the best carry potential. However, its short range can be particularly punishing for players who struggle to position themselves well.

Twisted Fate

TF changes in patch 14.2 also put champions at the top of the food chain in botlane. His damage coupled with his crowd control makes him formidable in all phases of the game.

Nilah

Nilah lacks the range to stand up against traditional ADCs in lane phases who are a bit more quiet. But with Season 14 making the bot lane more volatile than ever, Nilah’s excellent skirmish potential is a valuable asset.

the army

Fast as ADC farming, Sena is a fearsome champion in the late game, boosting her armada of support tools like her A and her E in addition to her very long range damage.

Smolder

A newcomer to Summoner’s Rift has made a sensational entry into the tier list. If Smolder interests you, know that the Shojin + Leandry build is as original as it is effective on Dragnet.

Other essential champions of the moment: Miss Fortune, Sven, Twitch, Seraphine, Draven

Best support

Maokai

Map changes at the bottom of the map imposed a skirmish-based meta on bots. Able to start fights, but also able to control vision due to his bushes, Maokai has established himself as an essential support at the beginning of season 14.

Blitzcrank

A single grapple of Blitzcrank can change the lane phase and certain chaos reigns in the bot lane at the start of Season 14. The robot has many opportunities to attempt a grapple or even move to the middle lane.

Camille

Still largely unknown, Camille has begun to find a preferred spot on the support roster. It combines damage, mobility, and controls for an explosive start to the game where it can quickly clog lanes in the company of an aggressive ADC.

Zeera

With its excellent CC and massive damage over time, Zyra is a real terror in the bot lane. In 2v2 or during ganks, it has no trouble finding its utility.

Janna

With its excellent mix of damage, protection, and controls, Janna always finds its place in SoloQ compositions. Thanks to her shield and her mobility, she can afford to be particularly aggressive in the early game.

Other essential champions of the moment: Rakan, Braum, Rail, Leona, Sena

This concludes our series list of the best champions in patch 14.4. Remember that a champion’s mastery is often more important than its rank in the tier list. Good luck with your ranked games on LoL!