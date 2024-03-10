Frenchman Benoit St-Denis lost by KO to legend Dustin Poirier
📽️ Poirier’s KO on video
🤯🤯🤯 That’s terrible! Dustin Poirier Kos Benoit St. Denis! With a terrible hook. BSD fell with arms in hand. pic.twitter.com/GO2eE6XjRJ
— RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) March 10, 2024
Poirier pays homage to Saint-Denis
“He is dangerous. I got a full face, he is very strong. I had to give him a chance. I have a lot of respect for him. » Dustin Poirier, on the microphone, just after the fight.
2nd round
Poirier wins by KO!
It’s over! Victory for Poirier by knockout in the second round. Unconvinced, the American, on the counter, doubted, resisted and then corrected the Frenchman, perhaps a little insulting as he was leading the fight.
⏱️End of first round
Impressive first round from Benoît St-Denis. With constant pressure on Poirier, BSD won the first round including a great takedown at the end of the round but Poirier fought back. The fight is off to a perfect start. Saint-Denis should watch out for American counterattacks in the mid-range.
1st round
St-Denis takes Poirier to the ground
BSD takes Poirier straight to the ground, which is the American’s weak point, more comfortable in English. Poirier tries a guillotine but St-Denis counters perfectly and pushes against the cage.
⏱️ It started between two men
Poirier – Saint-Denis, let’s go in front of an audience committed to Poirier’s cause! The fight begins. Le Français white shorts, Poirier black shorts.
🔴 Benoit Saint-Denis makes his entrance
Its time. BSD enters Miami. “God of War” came to make a name for himself and become an international star by offering discipline star Dustin Poirier.
🚨 Poirier – Saint-Denis, the time has come!
We are here! The Poirier – Saint-Denis fight will begin with the entry of two players into the octagon. A very important meeting for BSD who are aiming for the title and face the world number 3 this evening: Dustin Poirier.
Michael Page impressed
In the Poirier – St-Denis pre-fight, there is a spectacle for Michael Page’s greatest premier in the UFC. MVP presents the show in a non-academic style! He won the first round but still has two more rounds to go. For information, the BSD fight will be played in five rounds.
Last fight before BSD!
The fight we’ve all been waiting for is coming. There is only one clash left in the Octagon before the co-main event begins. A little more patience, tension is slowly building for all MMA lovers. Last poster before our National BSD: Kevin Holland (USA) vs Michael Page (ENG).
Saint-Denis’ advantage? 🧐
MMA legend Georges St-Pierre saw the ‘God of War’ win by knockout.
Legend 🇨🇦 Georges St-Pierre announces KO victory for 🇫🇷 Benoit St. Denis! #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/wXZ3ZxZ6JP
— UFC France (@UFCFRA) March 10, 2024
🔎 “He is beastly”: BSD or when the mind removes pain
A big challenge for which the 28-year-old athlete has prepared mentally, to be in the best position in the cage and absorb the hardest blows as best as possible. The psychic power of “BSD” may allow him to tip the scales in his favor.
🤩 Final arrangements for Benoît Saint-Denis
The Frenchman went into his pre-fight routine. Before entering the octagon, he finalizes the final arrangements behind the scenes.
Final adjustments for Benoit St. Denis before the fight 👊 #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/SnpgU3n90q
— UFC France (@UFCFRA) March 10, 2024
💎 Five things to know about Dustin Poirier
UFC’s undisputed star, Dustin Poirier will face French MMA rising star Benoit Saint-Denis. Although he was never a champion, the American remains one of the best fighters of the last decade. Here’s everything you need to know about Dustin Poirier.
Benoit St-Denis, co-main event of the main card
The Frenchman, the sensation of recent months in the UFC, will take part in one of the most important fights for French MMA. It is placed on the main card, the program of which is as follows:
👉 Petr Yan (RUS) vs Song Yadong (CHI)
👉 Gilbert Burns (BRÉ) vs Jack Della Maddalena (AUS)
👉 Kevin Holland (USA) vs Michael Page (ENG)
👉 Dustin Poirier (USA) Vs Benoit St. Denis (FRA)
👉 Sean O’Malley (USA) vs Marlon Vera (EQU)
Hello everyone and welcome to our Live!
We are here! Benoit St-Denis, a true phenomenon, will attempt to make history in the discipline against one of MMA’s stars over the years: Dustin Poirier. All in front of the American public. Big challenge for BSD.