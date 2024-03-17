Vinicius Junior’s new crack

For several months now, Vinicius Jr. has been talked about as much as possible on and off the field. Deeply committed to the issues of racism that he is often a victim of, the Brazilian star is also a divisive player on the pitches of La Liga. His devastating dribbles simply did not allow him to make friends and he often became the victim of a major foul when he engaged in a series of dribbles, the secret of which only he has. And if some criticize him for being too provocative, the Real Madrid striker has no intention of changing.

On La Liga pitches, Vinicius Jr’s character often featured in altercations with opponents and referees. And this Saturday’s match against Osasuna was no exception to the rule. As is often the case, the Brazilian was superb, scoring a double and allowing his team to take the three points. If his match was marked by new swinging dribbles, Vinicius Jr also came off with a largely avoidable yellow card in the first period after protesting against the referee’s decision. Enough to greatly annoy Carlo Ancelotti who did not hide his anger after seeking approval.

“Hey, Vinny, don’t make fun of me… not to antagonize the referee, we already talked about that”, Ancelotti told the player according to the Spanish press. Italian technicians are not mistaken. With this new yellow card, Vinicius Jr. will be suspended for the upcoming La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. As a result, he will not wear the Madrid jersey for a month now and in the Champions League clash against Manchester City. Meanwhile, he will be with Brazil during this international break. But this approval for Real Madrid did not lose the Brazilian’s anger at this meeting. At half-time, he continued to lose his temper with the referee and Brahim Diaz had to intervene to calm him down.

But Vinicius Jr. continued to attack Martinez Munuera and spoke on camera to get his message across. “In all these referee matches, he cards me! In all his matches!”, started the Brazilian finding himself abused by referees for several months in La Liga. A trend that has, once again, ignited the Spanish press, divided between defending or condemning the Madrid star’s attitude. But regardless, Vinicius doesn’t want to stop being the player he is. And Real Madrid accepted it.