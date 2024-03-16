Free content to get instantly to change your life!

The Steam platform is once again spoiling us with exciting sales and free content, and this time, it’s the cult strategy game Hearts of Iron 4 that’s being highlighted. Developed by Paradox Interactive, this gem lets players take the reins of a nation during the turbulent period before and after World War II, juggling diplomacy, economics and military strategy. Players can change the course of history through their strategic and tactical choices, exploring exciting historical or alternate scenarios.

Currently, Hearts of Iron 4 is on sale for 11.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros, an opportunity not to be missed! But that’s not all, because the DLC is also free.

In this DLC, Waking the Tiger focuses on Asia, and specifically on China, adding new national decision trees, specific events, and new methods to relive or rewrite the history of this crucial region. Death or Humiliation, meanwhile, explores Central and Eastern European countries such as Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia, offering new political and military possibilities.

Finally, Together for Victory looks at Commonwealth nations, offering decision trees for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and India. The DLC highlights these nations’ contributions to the war effort and the challenges they faced, introducing a system of wards and overlords to complicate international relations.

This exciting offer for Hearts of Iron 4 and its DLCs is a great opportunity for new fans to immerse themselves in a game rich in history and strategy. This is clearly one of Paradox’s best war games. So, don’t wait any longer to take advantage of it!