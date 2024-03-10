The Calatrava by Patek Philippe: A hymn to fine craftsmanship and watchmaking innovation

A symbol of Geneva watchmaking know-how, the Calatrava by Patek Philippe makes a remarkable return with the iconic guilloché dial and contemporary manual-winding movement. Discover this masterpiece, which combines tradition and modernity.

A historical piece, renewed

Since the Stern family took over the reins of Patek Philippe in 1932, marking the company’s entry into the wristwatch era, the Calatrava model has become a symbol of the Geneva-based manufacturer. Absent since 2018, the new Calatrava reintroduces the famous guilloché finish to the collection, while benefiting from a manual winding caliber with an extended energy reservoir.

Built on Bauhaus minimalist principles, where form should follow function, the original Reference 96 has been released in numerous versions, featuring different finishes for the case and dial, but always recognizable. With the new reference 6119, Patek Philippe pays homage to these models of the past with a touch of modernity.

A tribute to tradition and innovation

The new model looks to the past while projecting itself into the future. Indeed, it is inspired by the legendary reference 3919 launched in 1985, as well as its reinterpretation in 2006, the reference 5119. Now with the case extending to 39 mm, the 6119 targets an audience looking for a more marked presence on the wrist. “We wanted to make Calatrava more masculine,” explains Thierry Stern, president of Patek Philippe, thus highlighting the model’s delicate transition to a more contemporary dimension without losing its innate elegance.

Refined details for timeless elegance

The Calatrava 6119 shines with its subtlety of design, which draws inspiration from the brand’s various historical models. Versatile hour indices recall the origins of the Calatrava design, while dauphine hands and curved lugs offer exceptional wearing comfort. Attached to a glossy black alligator strap with a white gold buckle, this watch is a piece of artisan jewelry.

Calatrava’s dial in white gold is adorned with a trendy anthracite color with a vertical satin finish. Applied indexes and dauphine hands, also in white gold, play with light while ensuring excellent readability. The railway timer creates a new detail that elegantly frames the dial, which is topped with a “box” shaped sapphire crystal and surrounded by the famous Clos de Paris guilloche pattern.

The Clos de Paris Guilloche: An Artistic Heritage

The Clouse de Paris guilloche pattern, which adorns the Calatrava bezel, represents one of the most complex forms of this decorative technique, forming a small pyramid with a square base. The result of meticulous craftsmanship, these patterns are executed by the manufacturer’s skilled artisans, who guide a motorized milling tool before carrying out the final polishing. This decoration reinforces the play of light on the watch, adding visual depth to the dial.

The Calatrava by Patek Philippe, with its white gold case and anthracite dial, embodies the perfect fusion between watchmaking tradition and technological innovation. With its meticulous finish and contemporary movement, it pays homage to the house’s heritage while confidently projecting into the future. This watch is more than a tool for measuring time; It is a work of art on the wrist, a testament to the exceptional know-how of Geneva watchmakers.

