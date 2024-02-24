Technology

MW3 and Warzone’s SBMM server issues have since been fixed

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players recently woke up to some server issues, and it looks like SBMM is down now.

Call of Duty servers were thrown into chaos last night, as players discovered multiple issues in Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, Ranked and Warzone. Players have reported issues tracking progress through events, challenges, leaderboards, and battle passes.

Some have claimed, however, that these issues are worse than issues with the progression system, with players claiming they were reset to level 1 and lost all their weapon level and emblem progression when they logged in.

The developers then addressed the issue on social networks and indicated that they are working on a fix. However, it seems that these issues inevitably led to the elimination of SBMM.

MW3 and Warzone issues lead to possible SBMM removal

Players have also reported connection issues in MW3’s ranked mode, with a lobby return resetting their rank to bronze.

While this issue seems to cause real chaos in games, some fans have also stated that it affects the game’s SBMM.

These server issues come days after a recent patch with cheaters. The community has been calling for action against hackers and cheaters in the game for some time now, and the developers responded adequately with a massive wave of bans.

Whether or not this wave of bans is linked to the current problems facing the sport is unknown, however.

