Football – Mercato – OM

OM: A Ligue 1 club is upset with Gassett’s signing

Published on February 25, 2024 at 1:00 am



This week, OM changed coaches. Gennaro Gattuso was sacked and Jean-Louis Gasset took over the reins of the Marseille team. On Sunday, at 8:45 pm, OM will host Montpellier at the end of the 23rd matchday and the new Olympian coach will return to his former club, where he played and coached. Montpellier President Laurent Nicolin does not want to confront Gasset.

That’s what we call a successful premiere! OM won the rematch in 2024, almost two months after the victory in front of fans Thionville, in French Cup (1-0). from, Om No Gennaro Gattuso Having gone seven games without a win, a situation that quickly became untenable for the Italian coach, who was sacked earlier in the week. Jean-Louis Gasset Marseille took charge of the group until the end of the season and achieved their first by defeating them Shakhtar Donetsk During the round of 16 Europa League (2-2, 3-1). Now it’s time for the match to tackle the reunion with flavor Montpellier.

“They hired a very good coach”

President of Montpellier HSC, Laurent Nicoline, is very close to Jean-Louis Gasset, Who coached the Pailladin club in 2017. on the microphone Prime Video It sparks a comeback for the 70-year-old coach League 1 : ” They changed coaches, they took a very good coach that we know very well. They could have waited a week, that’s a bit annoying. It’s always the same, the coach change always falls on us. »

“It annoys me, I don’t like playing against people we like”