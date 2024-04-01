Stephen Curry and Golden State dominate the Spurs despite Victor Vembanyama

“I focus on how I can help the team, like passing if I’m doubled. (taken by two opponents) Defense I’m ready to do all the little things you don’t notice on the stat sheet.” Victor Vembanyama commented, regarding his all-terrain performance of the evening (32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 interceptions and 3 blocks). Golden State won its fourth straight and clings to its 10th place in the West, which is synonymous with a berth in the play-ins at the end of the season. San Antonio is in last place in the conference with their 57th loss in 75 games.