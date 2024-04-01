Stephen Curry and Golden State dominate the Spurs despite Victor Vembanyama
During Golden State’s first visit to San Antonio in mid-March, the wings at Frost Bank Center were unusually blue and yellow Sunday evening for the Warriors’ return to Texas (a 117-113 win). The crowd only had it for Stephen Curry (35 years), applauding every action even if his team was scared, and could even lose at the end of the match to a furious Victor Vembanyama.
After three convincing wins, the Spurs slumped on Sunday (Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson withdrew due to injuries). Victor Vembanyama (2.23m, 20 years) took matters into his own hands, making people appreciate his defensive quality early in the match, such as these two counter-attacks on Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Restless and benevolent, the French rookie worked to set screens to free up his teammates, such as winger Sadie Osman, who was very efficient from distance in the first half (15 points on 3 of 5).
Draymond Green weighs in on the decisive, Vembanyama money time
Ahead of the break (60-52), the Spurs saw the Warriors come back like a cannonball, led by an excellent Draymond Green on both ends of the floor (21 points, 11 assists, 6 interceptions), and Stephen Curry’s diabolical address from distance ( 33 points on 46.7% success). After dominating the third quarter 37-21, Golden State held on until leading by 11 points with two minutes left (113-102, 46th). “Wemby” then pulled out all the stops, hitting the game-winning shot and five free throws to get within three points of the Warriors with 29 seconds left in the period (116-113, 47th).
He unfortunately fouled Draymond Green on the drive down, sending him to the free throw line where Interior made his first attempt (117-113). The French rookie then shot a last-chance, three-pointer to keep a slim hope alive, but it ran out of the circle. “Draymond played unbelievable tonight. Trace (Jackson Davis) He knows how to do it and Moses did (capital) The weight coming off the bench… it was a collective effort » Stephen Curry reacts after the game.
“I focus on how I can help the team, like passing if I’m doubled. (taken by two opponents) Defense I’m ready to do all the little things you don’t notice on the stat sheet.” Victor Vembanyama commented, regarding his all-terrain performance of the evening (32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 interceptions and 3 blocks). Golden State won its fourth straight and clings to its 10th place in the West, which is synonymous with a berth in the play-ins at the end of the season. San Antonio is in last place in the conference with their 57th loss in 75 games.