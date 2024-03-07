Gaza situation is “shame on civilization”, China condemns

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s call “Immediate Ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas. “The fact that this humanitarian disaster cannot be stopped today in the 21st century is a human tragedy, more than that, it is a shame for civilization”, the head of Chinese diplomacy announced during a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, March 7. China has regularly called for a ceasefire in Gaza since Israel entered the war in the enclave. Follow our live stream.

Difficult negotiations. International mediators continued their negotiations on Wednesday to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, after five months of war. Meeting in Cairo, the United States, Qatar and Egypt hope to reach an agreement before Ramadan in the devastated and besieged region.

Rome wants to coordinate food aid to Gaza with UN agencies. Italy on Wednesday announced the launch next Monday of an initiative, “Food for Gaza”.“Food for Gaza”), which aims to coordinate food aid in the region with specialized UN agencies and the Red Cross. The objective is “Facilitate access to food aid, alleviate the suffering of the population and ensure food security in the Gaza Strip.”According to the head of Italian diplomacy.

UK tells Israel the situation “must change”. The head of British diplomacy, David Cameron, expressed concern about this on Wednesday “Still no improvement on the ground (see)” in Gaza. He specifically met Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli War Cabinet. “We discussed efforts to secure a humanitarian break so hostages can safely return home, and basic necessities can be delivered to Gaza”The former British Prime Minister said.