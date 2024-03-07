LEC Winter Split 2024 All-Pro Team

Riot Games has announced the all-pro team for the LEC Winter Split 2024, made up entirely of players from G2 Esports, the reigning European champions. This vote demonstrates the supremacy and talent of G2 Esports in the European scene, confirming its status as a premier team.

Five Samurai on 1st All-Pro Team

A few days before the start of the LEC Spring Split 2024, marking the start of the regular season with the first day of competition, European League organizers in association with Riot Games officially announced the selection of the All-Pro Players Winter Segment. Teams This prestigious announcement highlighted the G2 Esports team, which was crowned Winter Split champions, placing five of its talented players on the All-Pro First Team.

These players are toplaner Sergeant “Brokenblade” Selic, known for his mastery and influence in lane, jungler Martin “Yik” Sundelin, whose strategic movement and map control was crucial, midlaner Rasmus “Caps” Beauregard, famous for his ability to dominate and run. is In games, botlaner Steven “Hans Sama” Liew, notable for his agility and efficiency, and support Mihal “Mikix” Mehle, essential for his vision and support. Together, they form a team that certainly embodies what is best in Europe at the moment. All “expert” votes are available here.

Riot Games introduced changes to the LEC All-Pro Team selection process in 2021, starting with the addition of a “Community” category to allow fans to participate in voting for the LEC All-Pro Team, thus giving the community a chance to express themselves. Opinion on ideal team composition. However, the initiative did not have the expected impact and raised some ethical concerns, with critics pointing out that the results were sometimes far from reality and were mainly influenced by the popularity of the players and their teams. Faced with these challenges, Riot Games chose to remove the community vote from Summer Split 2021, once again choosing to entrust the selection of All-Pro teams to a panel of experts, a decision that was upheld this year.