The chaotic development of GTA 6 scandals fans: all promises are broken!

Well, well, between Rockstar Games and its employees, things are heating up! Apparently, following the latest update on the development of GTA VI, the box has been accused of not keeping its promises in terms of scarcity.

While GTA VI is still in development, the first trailer that was released late last year was nothing short of fascinating. But with a release date planned for 2025, it’s clear the game still needs some touch-ups and maybe a serious lick of polish.

To give the game the attention it deserves, Rockstar Games is said to have taken the radical decision to make office work mandatory for its employees. While earlier, like many companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockstar allowed teleworking.

Unfortunately, this luxury turned out to be more problematic than expected, with several leaks and hacks affecting Rockstar. One such leak shared an early look at GTA VI through screenshots and videos. The game’s trailer was leaked several hours before its official release, forcing Rockstar to release it immediately.

The employees are not happy with this decision and have complained to the Independent Trade Union of Great Britain. Some have even feared a return to toxic crunch practices. It looks like members of the GTA VI development team will have to return to the office five days a week, while waiting for the official release of the game, the date of which is still unknown.

Well, for GTA fans like me, we have to be patient and above all cross our fingers that all these behind the scenes agitations don’t affect the final quality of the game. In any case, it promises to be interesting. Follow closely!