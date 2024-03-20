GTA 6’s exact release date has reportedly been leaked, and fans will be happy to know that it should be released sooner than expected!

On December 5, the first trailer for GTA 6 shook the entire video game industry. Fans were delighted to (finally) find official images of the long-awaited production, whose exact release date is still unknown. Rockstar Teams announced an arrival in 2025, without giving a release window. So fans are in the dark, and are eagerly waiting to know more about the game through the upcoming trailer. Meanwhile, new leaks are appearing on social networks, and This could indicate a fairly reliable release date for GTA 6!

Estimated release date for GTA 6?

Shortly before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI’s first trailer, a leaker named Nuro predicted the trailer’s arrival in December, breaking all YouTube records. The same source also described the content of Rockstar’s video, thus giving it some credibility. A few days ago, he once again gave some information on GTA 6, esp That it is scheduled to release worldwide on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Statements supported by Jason Schreier (Bloomberg) who suggested that the game will be released early in the year, and another leaker who also mentioned a February 18 date. Since then, two other leakers have confirmed this information, saying that the game will undoubtedly be available during the first three months of 2025. Of course, none of this information has been confirmed by Rockstar, and is therefore far from being official. , however disclosed by a trusted user.

“GTA VI will release on February 18, 2025, claims source who correctly predicted trailer content!” @Pure_PS via X (Twitter).



What do we know about GTA 6?

For now, let’s rely on the official information provided by the Rockstar teams as well as the first trailer for the production. We know that the plot will follow the journey of two protagonists (whose names are believed to be Jason and Lucia) who appear to be the real Bonnie and Clyde of Vice City. In this satirical replica of Florida, players will cross paths with crazy characters who will party on the beach and fight alligators. Fans of the saga will have nothing to get bored and with the appearance of the social network (at least in the trailer) we suspect that this opus risks being even crazier than the previous ones. One thing is for sure, we can’t wait to learn more about the product under the Rockstar engine through the upcoming trailers! Officially, the release of GTA 6 is scheduled for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.