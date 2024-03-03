Fortnite: Titanic Hand, Pandora’s Box and Little Odyssey are available, paving the way for Season 2 of Chapter 5

Currently there is no shortage of new products inside Fortnite And there’s something for everyone, in between Season 2 A game of rhythm Fortnite Festival with Lady Gagafishing LEGO FortniteMod against the clock in Rocket Racing And arrival last Tuesday LEGO Islands below UEFN with to begin with LEGO Raft Survival And LEGO Obby Fun. However, the Battle Royale Clearly not forgotten and started irritated More seriously Its next season is expected on March 8 Update from 28.30, even though there was already environmental storytelling in this direction. If you like Grease, you’ll love what’s coming up! Below, we will mainly discuss some of the content currently in the game leak which will be clarified.

the following Big BangSo we found ourselves on a new island Helios (Separate Maps always had Greek names), were sunk into Conflict between Subversive (underground) andOrder (Society), who occupied Banana. Objectives have been added since last weekend Save for the latter, which was done by the camera Vengeful Jones, as evidenced by the loading screen offered as a reward. Also, it is another Wallpapers Unlocked in Battle pass Which pretty much sums up what he’s been through in recent months. Nothing too crazy, it must be admitted, but it was undoubtedly to linger and prepare for what was to come.

Among the new characters introduced, we encountered flamboyant Valeriawhose Stygian appearance is not insignificantThis adjective is related to Styx, the river of the underworld in Greek mythology (personified by a goddess, but that does not interest us now). Was looking for the latter Pandora’s Box ! You’ve no doubt noticed the presence of areas with telescopes and a few crates throughout the map, but a book also clearly shows this legendary box containing all the evils of the world. loading screen Flamboyant Valeria Clearly highlights all of this. If you know the legend, it says that after opening, after unleashing multiple plagues on the world, then closing, There was only one thing left: hope. In English, this gives hopethe leader of Subversive and sister of Valeria.

Patch 28.30 also introduced a new character Ruined Reels in the middle Mapenigmatic odyssey. Just this week quests related to her were added, esp The attached story of Mosaic. For three consecutive days, we had to “investigate” the latter, specifically bringing together these central elements representing these three heads. Cerberus. To get the associated wallpaper that was irritated by Epic GamesYou must still collect 300 tesserae and complete 20 quest steps before receiving them, which requires multiple games.

At the end of the story, An important sentence was said by odysseyAlso clarifying its links Valeria :

There is a woman in whom I thought I would find a kindred spirit. Valeria. But he craves power, not knowledge.

with this, Right next door Ruined ReelsDefects began to appearAn earthquake occurs every hour. These were then filled with magma. What did that mean? Well, besides leak which revealed surprise before its time, one of the last steps of discovery spoiled Presence of “hands” before the title is modified.

from This Saturday March 2 At 7:00 p.m., an earthquake shock was felt from the bus at the start of each game. At 8:00 p.m. French time a mini-event occurred in the game, causing a Titanic arm to emerge from the pit where Pandora’s Box, with the same disproportionate size. The implicitly defined objective for the community was then to break the chains that held it, but the health bar was designed to last for a while, and this through all the games played. We’ll be curious to know how many millions of health points she has. A bug may have been encountered by some players, which results in opening a chest and a giant whirlwind escaping from it. However, it was necessary to wait This Sunday March 3rd at about 6:47 pm, the contents of the box were taken out to break the chains. Apparently, the spirits were kept inside… First, not much should happen in the coming days in terms of island-wide changes, but we’ll keep an eye out.

you must have understood there Season 2 No Chapter 5 Fortnite will feature Greek mythology in one form or another. With the departure last September of Donald Mustard, who had been master Vidyait is Charlie Wayne who took over Chief Creative Officer. And as if by chance, It is to him that we owe design Kratos In the first The god of war Since 2005. Needless to say, he is familiar with the subject. Fans, including us, hope so the skin God of War, which went on sale in December 2020, returns to the store for the occasion, or, in keeping with this theme, includes a new one with its old look. Battle pass As a form of collaboration. A recent survey also mentions it among the possibilities. in the end, Many gods and creatures should soon arrive on the island.

first, A poster present at the entrance of Ruined Reels Titled “The Odyssey Six” The words “coming soon” indicate the shadow we anticipate Jonesy, with a temple perched on a mountain in the background, which apparently evokes Olympus. Including this could be a new group of characters odyssey and which will act as Skins for Battle pass Along with others, collaborators or not, all from last season (O.G. except) were entitled to eight. In addition, odyssey should be offered As the game rewards ranked accordingly leakwith ranks reflected by different styles.

other side, A large orb at the front Pandora’s Box Eight imaginary constellations appear in sequence which can be linked to Zeus (Flash), Cerberus (canine head), Poseidon (trident), Aphrodite (a heart), Jellyfish (diamond as head with snake above), Artemis Or Apollo (bow), Ares (helmet shape) and Thanatos Or Hades. As for the last one, there is only a faint resemblance to one of the four panels on the front of the box, listed from right to left. Ares, Zeus, Hades Or Thanatos (In all cases, it is a character connected with death) and Cerberus.

Finally, Vice-President and Co-FounderEpic Games Mark Raine was there with his little one teasing in Suggests Keywords related to Season 2 : “wings”, or “ailes” in French.. Greek mythology has no shortage of winged creatures, beginning with Pegasus. Can we expect flying mounts instead of motorized vehicles? Wait and see. There you go, you now know all about the latest narrative developments Fortnite.

If necessary, V-Bucks is for sale at Amazon and for Fnac.