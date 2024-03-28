Fortnite star Ninja announced that he has skin cancer

The famous player was diagnosed with skin melanoma a few weeks ago.

The terrible news remained silent for a few weeks. On March 26, video game player Ninja announced to his community that he had skin cancer. became popular due to their live broadcasts Fortnite On the Twitch platform, he published A long message X (formerly of Twitter) explains how this skin melanoma was diagnosed.

“I’m still in a little bit of shock, but I want to let you know. A few weeks ago, I went to a dermatologist for my annual skin and mole checkup,” Tyler Blevins explained under his real name.

The most common cancer in France

It all started with “a mole under my leg that they wanted to remove as a precaution,” says the player known for his blue hair in his message. A mole that eventually turned out to be melanoma.

Then another dark spot appeared near the first mole. A biopsy was therefore performed, and a large area around the melanoma was removed. Ninja is now waiting for the results.

Recognizing that the cancer was detected at an “early stage,” the player invites regular skin examinations.

In most cases due to excessive exposure to natural or artificial ultraviolet rays, skin cancer “may constitute the most common cancer in France”, the public health France agency warns on its site. In fact, between 141,200 and 243,500 cases are diagnosed in the country each year.