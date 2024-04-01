Anime Racing Clicker Codes (April 2024) – Roblox

Anime Racing Clicker Codes

Various lists list all Code is availableor which are classified according to the date of their appearance Anime Racing Clicker. These codes allow you to recover boosts, wheel spins and heroes that will allow you to progress faster in your adventure.

If some of the suggested codes are no longer working, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments so we can update the list.

Anime Racing Clicker Activation Codes

Award → Colossus (new)

(new) Award → Devilfruit

Award → TrickOrTreat23

Award → Heavenworld

Award → Dengue

Award → GetPunch

Award → Ferisphere

Award → The Wizard King

Award → Unagishop

Award → TailsBeast

Award → Like Goal65k

Award → Visit 80M

Award → SOFTW

Award → Eggs please

Award → Easter 2023

Award → Darktitan

Award → Lucky Time

Award → Darkness

Award → Darkdragon

Award → Hardcore

Award → chainsaw

Award → Doubledown

Award → Freepet please

Award → Christmas event

Award → HeroLevelHype

Award → VoidOP

Award → Amazing community

Award → Like Goal30k

Award → VisitGoal10M

Super Lucky Boost → LIKEGOAL10K

Super Lucky Boost → LIKEGOAL5K

2 wheel spin → Spinwheel

Boost 2x Shurikens → LIKEGOAL500

1 x Ninja Hero → release

Anime Racing Clicker Expired Codes

Reward → TrickOrTreat

How to Activate Codes in Anime Racing Clicker?

If you want to activate Codes On Anime Racing Clicker, to collect boosts, wheel spins and heroes, all you have to do is click on the blue button available on the right side of your screen, with the Twitter logo present. From then on, you should see a new window ” Twitter » which contains a text field where ” Coded “

Then you just have to provide the information One of the many codes present in the list aboveBefore pressing the blue button ” Redeem ” Obviously, you will only be able to returnCode one and only at a time and repeat this action Collect rewards as many times as necessary and allow you to develop your character Anime Racing Clicker.

Anime racing clicker, what is it?

Anime Racing Clicker is a game that was launched in September 2022 by Clicker House Studios. The anime racing clicker experience allows players to participate in crazy races lasting up to 2 minutes where each level makes you faster and faster. To gain speed, heroes can be collected. Don’t forget to use Anime Racing Clicker Codesare present in the list above, to facilitate your rush to victory.

