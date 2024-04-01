Anime Racing Clicker Codes (April 2024) – Roblox
Anime Racing Clicker Codes
Various lists list all Code is availableor which are classified according to the date of their appearance Anime Racing Clicker. These codes allow you to recover boosts, wheel spins and heroes that will allow you to progress faster in your adventure.
If some of the suggested codes are no longer working, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments so we can update the list.
Anime Racing Clicker Activation Codes
- Award → Colossus (new)
- Award → Devilfruit
- Award → TrickOrTreat23
- Award → Heavenworld
- Award → Dengue
- Award → GetPunch
- Award → Ferisphere
- Award → The Wizard King
- Award → Unagishop
- Award → TailsBeast
- Award → Like Goal65k
- Award → Visit 80M
- Award → SOFTW
- Award → Eggs please
- Award → Easter 2023
- Award → Darktitan
- Award → Lucky Time
- Award → Darkness
- Award → Darkdragon
- Award → Hardcore
- Award → chainsaw
- Award → Doubledown
- Award → Freepet please
- Award → Christmas event
- Award → HeroLevelHype
- Award → VoidOP
- Award → Amazing community
- Award → Like Goal30k
- Award → VisitGoal10M
- Super Lucky Boost → LIKEGOAL10K
- Super Lucky Boost → LIKEGOAL5K
- 2 wheel spin → Spinwheel
- Boost 2x Shurikens → LIKEGOAL500
- 1 x Ninja Hero → release
Anime Racing Clicker Expired Codes
- Reward → TrickOrTreat
How to Activate Codes in Anime Racing Clicker?
If you want to activate Codes On Anime Racing Clicker, to collect boosts, wheel spins and heroes, all you have to do is click on the blue button available on the right side of your screen, with the Twitter logo present. From then on, you should see a new window ” Twitter » which contains a text field where ” Coded “
Then you just have to provide the information One of the many codes present in the list aboveBefore pressing the blue button ” Redeem ” Obviously, you will only be able to returnCode one and only at a time and repeat this action Collect rewards as many times as necessary and allow you to develop your character Anime Racing Clicker.
Anime racing clicker, what is it?
Anime Racing Clicker is a game that was launched in September 2022 by Clicker House Studios. The anime racing clicker experience allows players to participate in crazy races lasting up to 2 minutes where each level makes you faster and faster. To gain speed, heroes can be collected. Don’t forget to use Anime Racing Clicker Codesare present in the list above, to facilitate your rush to victory.
