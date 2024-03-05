Fortnite: Greek Mythology arrives in a brand new season!

Big news for Fortnite players! The new season now features Greek mythology!

Pandora Box, Parthenon, Prometheus, Zeus…. All these terms and big names can now be found in Fortnite. Yes, Greek mythology is invited in a brand new season! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

There is nothing new in Fortnite

Fortnite developers continue to introduce new features to surprise players. Everything is there to surprise the fans. whether at the level of Decorations, graphicsAnd the games have everything to enthrall the player.

There are also weapons Still very impressive. Epic Games does everything possible to ensure that gamers are never disappointed with them The Fortnite experience. He explained it this way:

“We are glad that the players are enjoying the game and having a good time with it. So the Fortnite team is looking to improve everything across the board.

Before continuing: ” Whether it’s improving performance, creating content or updating existing game assets, we’re always looking to improve the experience.“

But that’s not all! Because the developers of Fortnite game are also announcing new features on character creation. They change all the time! And for good reason! Developers do Some crossover.

The next one maybe Wellness with One Piece or with an avatar limb. Fortnite had another great idea… to integrate that mythology into this one Next video game season.

The Fortnite Season on Greek Mythology really excites me🔥

So to get in the mood I restarted my adventure on Immortals Fenyx Rising🏛️

I forgot how funny the dialogues between the characters were🤣#Fortnite #Ubisoft #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/ECIyXczuCL — GaToChocko (@GaToChocko) February 29, 2024

Greek mythology in the new season

During this epic games weekend, the creators of the game gave a lot of new information about the upcoming season. In this Pandora’s box, there is Greek mythology.

In the next season of Fortnite, there will be Greek mythology without moderation. Along with many stories originally told by the ancient Greeks.

You will discover more about gods, heroes, creatures… as well as rituals that are always confusing… For the moment, the outcome in the universe is not yet visible.

But there is a good chance to find temples that the Greeks Built for their gods. So this may be the case with the Parthenon in Athens, Greece.

Our colleagues at BBC.Co explain that “ Built for Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war, who was the patron goddess of the city. The Parthenon contained some ancient Greek sculptures of their gods. »

This will also be a chance to find Zeus in Fortnite! As a reminder, Athena’s father asked Prometheus and his brother Epimetheus to populate the world. But things quickly got out of hand…

Because Prometheus stole and gave man fire. So he suffered punishment from Zeus. One thing is for sure, Fortnite players will be amazed by the mythology established in the game.