Fortnite (Epic) and Disney team up to create a new world of entertainment

An epic collaboration: Bring out the lightsabers!

For the youngest or the oldest, Disney punctuated our childhoods, allowing us to escape into a world of princesses and fairy tales, a world of adventure and discovery, superheroes and villains.

Game Fortnitewas developed by the company in 2017 Epic Games, is now one of the most played games in the world with 126 million active users per month and a total of 150 million registered accounts. This field, which is now considered the 10th art, has taken a very important place in everyday life and especially in this battle royale genre that appeals to young and teenage audiences.

epic And Disney announced that the two companies will partner to create a whole new world of games and entertainment that will bring characters to life Disney of graphics and associated with the universe Fortnite. The scale of the project seems enormous to say the least! The two companies aim to create an ecosystem where gamers can play, watch, buy and engage with game story characters. Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar And uses many more engines Epic’s Unreal Engine.

This connection with Disney Surprising, but in the end it is not surprising, because epic Used to establish numerous partnerships with other companies or celebrities for entertainment, visibility and awareness purposes. We remember the safe zones created by Orange to fight cyber-bullying, the giant Travis Scott who performed concerts on sports, the association with WWF for the #NoBuildChallenge and many others. But here, this simple communication goes beyond the operation, because Disney will buy back 1.5 billion dollars of shares of Epic Games, and thus will become part of the partners of this company whose turnover is about 5 billion dollars.

The release date of this new video game universe has not yet been shared, but allows us to expect massive success, as Epic’s know-how in this field is strong, and Disney’s franchise is highly appreciated by audiences. Various.