The schedule for the second week of the LEC Spring Split 2024

With the second week of matches in the Spring Split 2024, the LEC resumes its activities. This new week already promises to be an important one for all the teams who want to be at the top of the rankings. G2 Esports is leading the way, with 4 teams vying for 2nd place. With 15 matches in 3 days, the tension is mounting: each duel promises to be decisive for the race to the playoffs.

A week that promises to be explosive

The 2024 LEC Spring Split is about to kick off the second week of the regular season, promising three days of intense competition with five matches per day. This week is already proving to be a crucial race at the top of the rankings, with each team looking to assert their dominance or turn the tide of their fortunes in this fierce competition. This second week of the 2024 LEC Spring Split promises to be a potential turning point in the quest for European supremacy, where every win counts and every loss weighs heavily.

Points on the ranking

Before kick-off, G2 topped the esports standings, posting a flawless performance with three wins in three matches, positioning themselves as the only team still undefeated in this spring segment. Behind the reigning champions, Fnatic, SK Gaming, Team Heretics and Team Vitality are in second place, each recording two wins and one loss, a testament to the tight competitiveness at the top. A little further ahead, GIANTX, Karmine Corp, MAD Lions KOI, and Team BDS find themselves in a crowded mid-table, each looking to improve their record after a first week with one win and two losses. Rogue, for its part, is still looking for its first success of the season, finding itself in last place with three defeats.





Riot Games Arena scene @RiotGames

Unmissable matches

Every match in this new week of competition is a battle for glory, but most of all for the best position in the rankings. This week’s match selection highlights key matchups, head-to-heads that promise exciting and defining clashes for the rest of the season. It starts strong with big posters This Saturday March 16 Including a matchup between SK Gaming and Team BDS that shows which team is ready to move up the rankings. Similarly, the match between MAD Lions KOI and Team Vitality promises a close clash between two teams eager to get closer to the top.

17 March Sunday This dynamic continues with two big, highly anticipated clashes. The day will be marked by a clash between MAD Lions KOI and Karmine Corp, two teams looking to find a place among the elite. However, all eyes will usually be on the classic between Fnatic and G2 Esports. This legendary duel, beyond the classic challenge of the rivalry, is an opportunity for Fnatic to end G2’s winning streak and show that the gap between the two giants is closing. This head-to-head marks the next chapter in what is now the biggest European rivalry in League of Legends. For the moment, Fnatic hasn’t been able to beat G2 this year, and despite being at a better level than the FNC Winter Split, G2 is once again considered the heavy favorite for the championship, especially as the defending champions look to dominate. . The peloton once again.

Finally, Monday March 18, we’ll close out the week with Team Vitality taking on Fnatic which will test the British team’s resilience after their clash with G2 the day before. Further, SK Gaming Vs. As the Carmine Corp competition wraps up this week, both teams will be looking to end on a high note.

LEC Spring Split Week 2 Schedule

Saturday 16 March



5:00 p.m SK Gaming BDS regular season

5:45 p.m GIANTX obsessive regular season

6:30 p.m G2 Esports Team heretics regular season

7:15 p.m MAD Lions KOI Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp snap regular season

17 March Sunday



5:00 p.m GIANTX BDS regular season

5:45 p.m snap Team spirit regular season

6:30 p.m MAD Lions KOI Carmine Corp regular season

7:15 p.m Team heretics SK Gaming regular season

At 8:00 p.m. obsessed G2 Esports regular season

Monday March 18



5:00 p.m BDS Team heretics regular season

5:45 p.m Team spirit obsessed regular season

6:30 p.m G2 Esports GIANTX regular season

7:15 p.m snap MAD Lions KOI regular season

At 8:00 p.m. SK Gaming Carmine Corp regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings