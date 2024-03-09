Focus on Angelina Jolie’s favorite beauty products to take care of her every day

Angelina Jolie has always stood out for her feline beauty. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

At the age of 48, the beautiful Angelina Jolie has not lost her elegance. The actress and director always looks bright and sophisticated on the red carpet. And if many stars try to make us believe that their radiant looks are only due to a good night’s sleep, that when they wake up their hair is already styled and their sweet smell is none other than their natural perfume, It’s nothing. Sort Angelina Jolie, like everyone else, uses some little tricks that she delivers without hesitation.

Aveda: Angelina Jolie’s favorite brand to care for her hair

To maintain her long brown mane, Angelina Jolie swears by only one brand of hair products. In the shower, she begins by using Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo to condition her fine hair. Formulated with micelles and white vinegar, the shampoo gently clarifies without stripping hair. It then leaves a sweet scent of mint and rosemary.

The mother of six continues with the Aveda conditioner from the same range. Formulated with 97% ingredients of natural origin, it helps prevent tangles and frizz for fuller-bodied and shiny hair. And if Angelina Jolie keeps two of her favorite products in her shower, her New York hairdresser Ted Gibson always keeps them in her salon, too.

A luscious mouthfeel thanks to the Chantecaille gloss

What we love about Angelina Jolie is her juicy mouth. To highlight it, the American actress juggles nude and flamboyant red. For a pretty but discreet mouth, she chose Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss in the color Charm. Apart from adding shine to the lips, the gloss also helps to hydrate them deeply.

what else Nothing more. The star is not a fan of everyday makeup. “I’m more comfortable with just a little concealer around my eyes. That’s the main thing for me.”She confessed to InStyle magazine a few years ago.

A strange juice as a perfume for Angelina Jolie

Perfume is undoubtedly the ultimate point of successful beauty. For a sensual aura, Angelina Jolie has her eye on the fragrance 1969 From the Histor de Parfums brand. This offers sunny fruits and velvety peach in the top notes. Heart notes are rose, white flower, cardamom. Then a harmony of patchouli, coffee and white musk as base notes.

