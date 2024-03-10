Fnatic opened its victory counter on the first day of the LEC Spring Split

The first day of the LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season continues, this time with a match between Fnatic and Rogue. The skirmish eventually ended in victory for the British team who showed themselves to be stronger in team fights and controlling the map.

A humble beginning

The first day of the new LEC regular season continues with a promising Bo1 clash between Fnatic and Rogue. With the teams aiming for a strong start to the season, this match is the perfect opportunity to showcase their ambitions and set the tone for their journey ahead. While Fnatic has ambitions to solidify its position among the elite, Rogue is looking for redemption and renewal. This duel between Fnatic and Rogue is therefore more than just a match.

Fnatic, with its 4th place finish at the end of the Winter Split, enters this new season without any changes to its roster. The team looks to take advantage of his accumulated experience and coordination to climb to the top of the standings and improve its position for the playoffs. Rogue, on the other hand, after finishing the Winter Split in 9th place, enters this split with a firm intention of overcoming the situation. With the arrival of Finn as the new top laner in Szygenda’s place, a significant change in their formation, showing a freshness in their strategy and their desire to bring new momentum to the team.

A solid first for Fnatic

The second half of this first day of the Spring Split pitted Fnatic against Rogue, where RGE’s early aggression was quickly countered by FNC. First blood was drawn just 10 minutes before the game, a precursor to momentum in their favour. Fnatic was able to take advantage of Rogue’s mistake, a poorly calculated dive on the T1 bot, to recover three additional kills. At 15 minutes, Fnatic had amassed a nearly 2k gold lead, showing their strength and control of the map, despite two turrets taken by Rogue.

The game was frozen for a while with both teams choosing to be cautious. However, Fnatic shined with its handling of transitions from the early/mid game and excelled in team fights, such as during a midlane encounter in the 25th minute that led to the first Nashor capture. Attempting to advance towards Rogue’s base, Fnatic encountered a setback during a top-plane team fight, where Rogue was able to gain the upper hand, thus slowing Fnatic’s progress. However, Fnatic quickly clawed their way back into the decisive fight around the Dragons, securing numerous kills and Souls, using their numerical advantage to push for victory.

The match highlighted Fnatic’s ability to take advantage of opportunities and bounce back despite setbacks, highlighting the team’s team cohesion and strong strategy. For Thug, this defeat is an opportunity to reassess his approach, especially his aggressiveness early in the game that went unrewarded and his decision-making in crucial moments.

