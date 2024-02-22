This neurologist’s unstoppable solution is never to happen again

A neurologist offers his foolproof tip for avoiding morning headaches.

Who has never woken up with a “bar” on their forehead? Bad luck, instead of waking up in great shape, rested from the night, you get along So-called “tension” headachesOften described as Pressure around the head, as if we were wearing a headband that was a little too tight. Some people also feel that their temples are very sensitive and “throbbing”. others have Strong intolerance to light (Morning light rays can be harsh). Although these morning headaches are not necessarily serious, they can be particularly annoying and negatively affect the rest of the day.

It’s your pillow’s fault

There may be a headache this morning Many reasonsFor example, “A very high temperature in the room, being dehydrated, insomnia at night or drinking too much caffeine during the day, called Caffeine withdrawal“, explains to USA TODAY magazine Dr. Alexander Mauskop, a member ofAmerican Academy of Neurology and Professor of Clinical Neurology SUNY Downstate Medical Center. This phenomenon occurs when the body becomes accustomed to caffeine and does not receive it for long periods of time, such as a full night’s sleep. Also, it causes morning headachesPoor sleep conditions or “From the pillow Which can be too much“, adds the neurologist. Finally, the “hangover” promotes morning headaches. In this sense, be careful not to overheat your room (Between 16 and 18 °C), drinking at least 1.3 liters of water per day,Avoid coffee after 4 pm. As well as more alcohol, to favor and prefer the position of sleeping on the back or side A rectangular pillow (The head won’t slip!), strong enough, but not too high to keep the neck in line with the spine.

When to consult a doctor?

“A visit to the doctor may be worth it if your morning headache is accompanied by other symptoms such as vision loss, numbness or weakness, fever or weakness. To work normally“, insists the doctor. He also said that it is advisable to consult if a headache occurs Recurring Or unusually severe.