First Death and Health Alert in the United States! Should we be worried?

Alaskapox: First death in United States in late January.

Mark Hay 02/23/2024 06:00 4 minutes

In January 2024, AlaskapoxA previously little-known virus Since it was first identified in Alaska in 2015, the infamous has attracted international attention After the death of its first human victim in the United States.

This virus, until now relatively unknown to the general public, is now on the rise Serious concerns about its transmission and its effects on human health.

This article aims to understand the mysteries of Alaskapox, from its discovery to the latest health warning. passing through its symptoms, its mode of transmission, and preventive measures will be adopted.

Recent discoveries and first deaths

Alaskapox was first identified in 2015, When a woman from Fairbanks, Alaska presented with an unknown skin lesion, which was later attributed to the virus.

Experts suspect zoonotic transmission, primarily through small mammals such as voles and shrews.

Since then, the number of cases is extremely limited, Only seven cases have been reported till recently.

The first death, which occurred in January 2024, He belonged to an immunocompromised man living in isolation. Highlighting the particular vulnerability of certain populations to viruses.

Mode of transmission and reservoir hosts

The mode of transmission of Alaskapox remains unclear. Although experts suspect zoonotic transmission, Mainly by small mammals such as voles and shrews.

The deceased had an altercation with a wild cat which prey on these small mammals, suggesting a possible link in the chain of transmission. although, No human-to-human transmission has been documented to date.

Symptoms and severity

Symptoms of Alaskapox include: Skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint pain.

Until the fatal case in January 2024, the infections were considered mild, resolving on their own after a few weeks without requiring hospitalization. however, Recent deaths indicate an increased risk in immunocompromised people.

What prevention measures?

In response to this first death, Alaska health officials have stepped up an awareness campaign, Advice to avoid contact with wild and domestic animals that may carry the virus.

They also recommend Cover any skin lesions with a bandage To reduce the risk of transmission.

Highlights of a fatal Alaskapox case in Alaska The importance of continuous surveillance of emerging infectious diseases and the preparedness of public health systems to respond to such events.

Although the overall public health risk appears low, These deaths serve as a reminder that vulnerable populations can suffer serious consequences.