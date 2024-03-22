Does ice water make you gain weight?

When we try to lose weight or pay attention to our figure, we see some bad things and some bad things. Everything is subject to controversy and everyone around us seems to have an opinion. Among the many myths surrounding figure management, ice water has long persisted as the culprit of weight gain.

In the middle of summer, when the mercury touches the ceiling, we have Having trouble resisting a glass of water filled with ice cubes. It’s refreshing, it’s comforting and we realize that ice water quenches thirst. However, it is not uncommon for some people around us to be stunned and launched into it Speculation on the dangers of icy water. Indeed, a popular belief raises questions: Does icy water really affect our waistline? Is it a Friend or foe in our pursuit of well-being ? In this article, we will delve into the heart of this controversial issue in order Separate the right from the wrong And find out if ice water is really linked to weight gain.

Stop preconceived ideas!

In the endless search for lose weight And no Maintain a slim figure, many rumors and superstitions circulate regarding eating and drinking habits. While it is readily accepted that weight loss or gain is a matter of course Calories are taken, on the other hand, there are statements which, based on “urban legends”, are very difficult to understand. Weight gain due to cold or icy water is widely misunderstood and often misunderstood. There are many:

there “Thermal shock” principle : Some believe that drinking cold water can cause “heat shock” in the body. This will cause a reaction in the body Keep warm. This reaction, according to this theory, can motivate the body Store more fat for Compensation for feeling cold.

there Slow digestion : Another common misconception is that cold or ice water can Slow digestion . By drinking ice cold, we encourage Solidification of dietary fat in the stomach. This will make them more Difficult to digest And will eventually lead to their accumulation in the body.

: Another common misconception is that cold or ice water can . By drinking ice cold, we encourage in the stomach. This will make them more And will eventually lead to their accumulation in the body. there Burn calories : Others suggest drinking cold water Burn extra calories . Indeed, the body has to work harder to warm the body temperature and water Maintain at 37°C . This can lead to acceleration of Metabolism and promotes weight loss.

: Others suggest drinking cold water . Indeed, the body has to work harder to warm the body temperature and water . This can lead to and promotes weight loss. there appetite suppression : Some people think that drinking ice water Suppress hunger and help Control cravings . This may indirectly contribute to weight loss by reducing total calorie intake. However, scientific evidence supporting this claim is limited, and effects on weight loss are modest.

: Some people think that drinking ice water and help . This may indirectly contribute to weight loss by reducing total calorie intake. However, scientific evidence supporting this claim is limited, and effects on weight loss are modest. Hydration : A less questionable hypothesis is that cold or ice water is just as hydratingwater at room temperature. drink water It is essential to maintain good hydration Best metabolism and promotes weight loss.

Ice water and weight loss

After traveling stereotypes Icy water and so on Effect on balance, we must focus on reality. Indeed, beyond belief, ice water remains water. So it has no calories. So it would be absurd to imagine that she could Significantly affects weight gain or loss.

However, what is true is, when you drink ice water, your body has to drink Use endurance to heat up body temperature. This process is called Thermogenesis Happens even when you take a cold shower. It does everything so that the body temperature is maintained at 37 degrees Celsius. Although this process burns calories, its effect is minimal and Contributes only marginally to weight loss.

The most important thing is to lose weight Balance between calories used and calories expended. Drinking ice cold or room temperature water makes no difference in calories. That is, as long as you don’t consume added sugar or other water empty calories.

Ice water is just as hydrating as room temperature water. Staying hydrated is essential for the proper functioning of the body. Indeed, we must not forget that the body is made up of approx 65% water. a Adequate hydration Helps support the body’s metabolic processes.

Ultimately, the idea that ice water makes you fat is highly exaggerated. Conversely, ice water will help you lose weight. However, it should be noted that this is actually done on a negligible scale. You burn more calories at rest, doing nothing but drinking a glass of ice water. The key is to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, with adequate water consumption, whether iced or not, as part of a balanced diet and regular physical activity. However, now you have a good answer to give to anyone who advises you not to drink with ice!