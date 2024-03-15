Claude Francois: Who are his 5 grandchildren, aged between 17 and 32?

The succession is assured for Claude Francois Jr., who has five children, including a 28-year-old daughter who works in the same field as him. “Clara is the next guardian of the temple“, he rejoices on the pages of the magazine GalaOn March 14, 2024. He is also Camille’s father to Menon, a 32-year-old criminal lawyer. “A thirty-year-old working in the luxury industry“, Adam, 19 years old, hotel school student, and Arthur, 17 years old, high school student.

He left many things behind. March 11, 2024 marked the 46th anniversary of the death of Claude François. His songs are stuck in the head of the French. The artist also ensured his lineage by having two children with Isabel Foret, Marc Francois born on November 15, 1969, and Claude Francois Jr. born on July 8, 1968 – he also fathered a 15-year-old girl, Julie. Forced to abandon her child. The youngest of the clan, 55, is a producer, specializing in music publishing and copyright, and is looking after his father’s legacy.

Quite family baggage for the five children of Claude Francois Jr., who never wanted to impose anything on them in relation to their famous grandfather. who do not have “Never anticipated their questions“and”admits to having exposed himself to reproaches“Which has been done many times.”cry out“By his daughters and his sons—”You could have told us!“.”We never know the deeper nature of our children, no matter how we educate themThat explains. I didn’t want to see them bragging in the schoolyard, it wouldn’t have been doing them any favours.“

For his family, but also for himself, Claude Francois Jr. now invests with a mission: to once again become the owner of the Asson mill, which he had to part with after the death of his father, which now belongs to Marie-Claude. and Pascal Lescure and which have been converted into a real exhibition space dedicated to Cloclo. “My father left 10 million francs in debt, we no longer had the means to maintain the millmisses his younger brother. With its guards, its gardener for the park, its swimming pool expert, it was an abyss…“

Find an interview with Claude Francois Jr. in the March 14, 2024 issue of Gala Magazine.