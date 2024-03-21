MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR, Multimedia Creator Gaming Laptop PC RTX 4060 Ryzen 7 AMD 15 Inch 144Hz with 1 TB SSD and 32 GB RAM – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR

Powerful in multimedia MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR It is a creative gaming laptop PC relying on 32 GB RAM, AMD Octo Core Ryzen 7735HS Rembrandt Refresh processor as well as fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB which reinforces its responsiveness. This Core N GeForce RTX 4060 accelerates processing like the ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card that is adopted in the latest games. Designed for gaming and creating, this black Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen that improves fluidity in games with its 144Hz frequency, backlit keyboard as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. -Fi 6E and USB-C.



1499€



Features of MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR

screen 15.6″ Full HD LED IPS 144Hz (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Rembrandt Refresh (8 Core, 3.2 GHz, 35W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (105W Boost 2250MHz), AMD Radeon 680M processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) + 1 free M.2 slot (PCIe 4.0) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 2.1 (4K@120Hz, 8K@60Hz) network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard yes (blue) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) optional operating system Windows 11 64 bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 53.5Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.25 kg / 359 x 259 x 24.9

The MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR takes on the competition

The MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR is currently on sale on Amazon and offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a recent and efficient graphics card and a processor with such a high-capacity SSD. Even Windows provides such a large amount of RAM.

If this MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR

Discreet with its black design with angular lines, giving it a gamer look, it is cooled by Cooler Boost 5 technology using 2 fans, 6 heat pipes and an air grill.

This laptop targeting gamers and creatives integrates good connectivity including Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E X wireless modules to communicate and connect remotely, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example As, Ethernet and audio ports, 1 USB -C but also 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

When the ambient light is low, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

The screen is decorated with a frequency of 144Hz more than the standard 60Hz which strengthens the general fluidity including games.

For the rest, it adopts classic specifications with remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles provided by IPS technology and an anti-reflective treatment making it more readable in bright environments (eg outdoors) than glossy panels.

With its Full HD definition and 16:9 format, the screen is also perfect for videos.

Performance, autonomy of MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR

The MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK-276FR is a versatile 15-inch multimedia laptop that performs well in gaming and creation.

It stands out from the average for its large amount of RAM of 32 GB which lets you see things clearly and is very useful in multimedia. Suffice it to say that it is integrated with the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octo Core Rembrandt Refresh processor.

This gives us great overall power that will appeal to demanding users.

Creative people will be delighted because thanks to this core they get faster processing than the 8/16 GB DDR4/5 as well as the Quad/Hexa core, the difference is especially strong in areas that need to pull RAM and CPU resources. -Core, such as video editing, photo editing or 3D rendering.

This versatile laptop is more suitable for multimedia work because it benefits from the GPU acceleration provided by the dedicated onboard GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card under software using graphics computing power, which is the case under Adobe Suite, Vegas or VSDC for example.

Featuring NVIDIA Ada Loveless architecture, GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing will also interest gamers. Because it is capable of running the latest games, especially since the full HD definition is included.

NVIDIA Optimus technology really activates the GeForce RTX 4060 while the performance of the integrated AMD Radeon 680M solution in Ryzen 7 proves insufficient to perform the desired tasks.

Significantly less powerful than the GeForce RTX 4060, the Radeon 680M is nevertheless preferred by Optimus as much as possible because it consumes less energy which promotes autonomy.

However, the GeForce RTX 4060 is typically enabled to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for the Radeon 680M, for gaming. Viewing photos and videos is apparently possible with one or the other.

Storage is at this configuration to appeal to creators. Because it is assigned to an SSD with a large capacity of 1000 GB to accommodate individual productions and more generally multiple software programs, games and files.

With the same capacity as a hard drive, SSD offers undeniable advantages: more shock resistance, lower energy consumption, silent operation or even more shock resistance.



1499€



Responsiveness and fluidity are therefore better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

Thanks to SSD, for example accessing online game cards is faster and we get faster game/software launch, processing and start/stops.

Additionally, scalability in terms of storage is essential as an M.2 slot is available to add a second SSD if required.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, count on around 5 hours of battery operation for this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop PC, it heats up and listens under heavy load (eg games, processing).

To contain its temperature, if necessary, it can be attached to a ventilated support (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).