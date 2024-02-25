Employers oppose the creation of a Universal Time Savings Account (SETU).

At the meeting held on Friday 23 February at Medef, the social partners once again discussed the principle of extending the time savings account (CET) to all companies and to the entire career of the employee. Except that employers have always shown themselves to be disdainful, clinging to their negative position.

The concept of time savings account (CET), as defined by the Ministry of Labour, is a system put in place to allow an employee to accumulate paid leave rights or benefit from remuneration, immediate or deferred, in exchange for a period. Leave or rest not taken or for the amount allotted therefor.

It is set by convention or collective agreement, and specific provisions are provided in the event of termination of the agreement, explained by the administration of the ministry.

During the meeting on Friday 23 February, which brought together the social partners at Medef, discussions were to focus on the creation of a universal account that would include the executive and all employees desired by the CFDT. The latter requested a device above all “ For all employees, whatever their status, (including) temporary workers, fixed-term contracts, employees of small companies “with the ability to transfer them from one company to another” A joint inter-professional organization external to the company », requested Isabelle Mercier, according to BFM.

Side effects of employers on Time savings account

AlsoMeddef and the Confederation of SMEs (CPME) have been unyielding in their opposition », the media reveals. project” A focus on seniors’ employment and career paths clearly has no place in discussions on life at work », suggested Hubert Mongon, a Madeff negotiator, according to the same source.

” After many discussions with companies and employees, it is clear that this topic does not appear to be a priority when France is questioning its growth, employment rate, transition path towards full employment. », adds the employer representative.

Eric Chevy, of CPME, wants to be sharper. “ It’s obvious, we don’t want that “, highlighting his apprehension at seeing CET trained” Impossibility of planning Work properly in the company ” He finds that ” There already is sick leave, etc. There is no point in adding more “

Less clearly, the union of local businesses (U2P, artisans and liberal business), on the other hand, would be more open to Cetu. ” We are very interested in this tool », CFTC’s Ann Chaiten also supported, while the FO called for better oversight of the system to avoid. Employees can no longer take their days off », according to her representative Patricia Dravon. CFE/CGC, for its part, says that it “ CET for all ”, but cannot be transferred from one company to another.