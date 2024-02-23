Transform your workshop with TITAN circular at low cost!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Work on wood, structural elements or dense and strong materials in your workshop like a professional and in complete safety with TITAN, a circular saw that is very easy to handle. Available at Brico Dépôt at very competitive prices.

Introducing TITAN

TITAN is a brand of tools for interior and exterior distributed by Brico Dépôt.

Whether you are looking for vacuum cleaners, screwdrivers, drills, angle grinders, trimmers, brush cutters or high pressure washers, TITAN will provide you with a reliable and easy-to-use toolThat you can count on.

Also offers a series Wired devices, Wireless, Battery operated or portable To meet all your needs.

The TITAN circular was found in the Brico depot

Saw this circular On sale at Brico Depot cans Cut precisely and cleanly Plywood, chipboard, beams, floorboards and structural panels.

With a power of 1200 WThis device is ideal for carrying out your DIY work with complete peace of mind.

Dust suction system Integrated guarantees you a clean, debris-free work surface.

Brico Depo: Technical characteristics of circular saws

Here are the features that make this device a reliable everyday choice:

swing angle : 0-45°

: 0-45° Disc diameter : 165 mm

: 165 mm Bore : 16 mm

Get this circular now at Brico Depot Priced at €49.90.

Find the essential pack with this saw

Customers who have opted for this circular gold option Their purchases include these items :

Polyamide latex and polyester work gloves will allow you to protect yourself from possible accidents or resist the heat emitted by your device. These are sold in size 8 gloves Priced at €1.50 per unit.

will allow you to protect yourself from possible accidents or resist the heat emitted by your device. These are sold in size 8 gloves Noise canceling headphones with padded comfort sheath To reduce noise pollution and disturbing people around you (the attenuation itself is 30 dB). This helmet is sold Price of €12.90.

To reduce noise pollution and disturbing people around you (the attenuation itself is 30 dB). This helmet is sold Add to this pack along with these glasses Protective mask with elastic To ensure the best protection for your eyes. These protections have a price €2.50 per unit.