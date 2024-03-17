Find out the 3 best smartphones tested by Tom’s Guide in March 2024

As often happens, the first month of the year sees the arrival of numerous references in the smartphone sector. We have been able to test several models in recent weeks and now we offer our top 3 best smartphones for March 2024.

Top 3 smartphones tested by editorial staff

9.5/10 Honor Magic 6 Pro Powerful Smartphone (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

Daytime photo quality and a powerful telephoto lens

Very good display quality (OLED at 120 Hz)

concrete autonomy

Efficient fast charging

IP68 certified Editor’s Pick 8.5/10 OnePlus 12 Bright and smooth screen

Powerful Product (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

Attractive photo shutter

Very good autonomy

Impressive fast charging

Easily available for less than €1000 correct option 8.5/10 Nothing phone 2a Original design as always

Very good display quality (Amoled at 120 Hz)

High performance smartphone

Amazing autonomy

Correct charging time

Quality front sensor An affordable choice

Throughout the year, Tom’s Guide editorial team tests numerous smartphones. This allows us to know the strengths and weaknesses of each device and thus create buying guides to help you make the right choice. From now on, we will offer you Our top models tested by us.

In this selection, you will find two premium products the most interesting references of the moment. However, to fit everyone’s budget, we’ve also selected products with excellent value for money. Find out Our comparison of the 3 best smartphones for March 2024.

Honor Magic 6 Pro, Best Smartphone of March 2024

9.5/10 Honor Magic 6 Pro Best Smartphone of March 2024 € Honor Magic6 Pro 6.8″ 5G Smartphone… 1,096.80€

1,096.80€ View the offer

1099€ View the offer

1099€ View the offer

1,105.10€ View the offer

€1,236.44 View the offer

1,299.90€ View the offer

1,299.90€ View the offer More offers we love Powerful Smartphone (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

Powerful Smartphone (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Daytime photo quality and a powerful telephoto lens

Daytime photo quality and a powerful telephoto lens Very good display quality (OLED at 120 Hz)

Very good display quality (OLED at 120 Hz) concrete autonomy

concrete autonomy Efficient fast charging

Efficient fast charging IP68 certified We don’t like it Elegant photo block

Elegant photo block Charger not included

Unsurprisingly, Honor Magic 6 Pro ranks as the best smartphone of the month. Although we must admit that it was a bit difficult to decide between it and the OnePlus 12. In any case, that’s the context we’ve chosen for March. Indeed, it is equipped with a powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 connected with 12 GB RAM. The latter provides excellent fluidity and allows you to play any mobile game while benefiting from the best configuration. In short, it is a real gaming smartphone.

Then it has slabs 6.3-inch OLED Refreshed in between 1 and 120 Hz. Display quality is excellent. It also stands out in the photo aspect thanks to a system of 3 sensors including a wide angle of 50 Mpx and an ultra wide angle. But above all, it has one feature 180 MP telephoto lens. At this point, it positions itself as a serious competitor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Moreover, it has a starting price of €1299 as against €1469 for the latter.

Finally, his 5600 mAh battery Gives it very good autonomy. According to our tests, it is possible to expect 26 hours of use before recharging. Finally, its 80W charger allows you to charge it up to 100% in just 40 minutes.

Also Read: Our full review of Honor Magic 6 Pro

OnePlus 12, a high-end option at a controlled price

8.5/10 OnePlus 12 A high-end option at a controlled price € OnePlus 12 5G 256 GB Silky Black 758.90€

758.90€ View the offer

909.41€ View the offer

917.91€ View the offer

960.41€ View the offer

969€ View the offer

€1,177.06 View the offer More offers we love Bright and smooth screen

Bright and smooth screen Powerful Product (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

Powerful Product (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Attractive photo shutter

Attractive photo shutter Very good autonomy

Very good autonomy Impressive fast charging

Impressive fast charging Easily available for less than €1000 We don’t like it IP65 only

IP65 only Snapdragon seems a bit restricted

Even if the OnePlus 12 impressed us a little less than the Magic 6 Pro, it’s still a great high-end smartphone. First of all, it is also equipped with a famous SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which gives it considerable power. Moreover, the latter is connected with 16 GB RAMWhich also makes it a perfect product for gaming.

Then, it has the advantage of being luxurious 6.82 inch screen Which is similar to Samsung’s flagship with its 6.8-inch format. In any case, he has a slab AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This template won’t suit everyone, but it’s great for ease of use if you want to watch the series on your phone. Its photo module is made up of 3 sensors. She looks very comfortable in this workout day and night. However, we must admit that it impressed us a little less than Honor’s smartphone.

Finally, his 5400 mAh battery Looks great. Indeed, during our testing, it offered 24 hours of battery life in 4K streaming. Its 100W charger allows you to fully recharge the device in less than 30 minutes.

Also Read: Our Full OnePlus 12 Review

Nothing phone 2a, good value for money

8.5/10 Nothing phone 2a Good value for money € None Phone (2a) 5G Dual-SIM 128 GB… 339.18€

339.18€ View the offer

340.98€ View the offer

349€ View the offer

349€ View the offer

349€ View the offer

349€ View the offer

385.88€ View the offer More offers we love Original design as always

Original design as always Very good display quality (Amoled at 120 Hz)

Very good display quality (Amoled at 120 Hz) High performance smartphone

High performance smartphone Amazing autonomy

Amazing autonomy Correct charging time

Correct charging time Quality front sensor We don’t like it Uneven photo quality

Uneven photo quality IP54 only

IP54 only There is no charger in the box

Nothing Phone pleasantly surprised us with its Nothing Phone (2) and the manufacturer has just released a lighter version, the Phone 2a, with great value for money. Additionally, this type of naming is reminiscent of Google’s Pixel devices. Whatever happens to the starting price of €349It is a product with a solid technical sheet.

In detail, it has slabs 6.7-inch AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For this price, it is rare to benefit from such display quality. Otherwise, it has a specialized processor Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro With 8 or 12 GB of RAM depending on the version. The latter did not surprise us with its power and it allows the device to benefit from great fluidity even in games. The photo module consists of two 50 Mpx sensors. At this point, the result is correct, but the performance is erratic from one situation to another.

Last point, during our testing, the 5000 mAh battery With refresh at 120 Hz the model offered about 14 hours of autonomy. Finally, the 45W charger allowed the smartphone to be recharged in just one hour.

Also read: Our full review of the Nothing Phone 2a

📲 Our latest smartphone tests