Technology

Find out the 3 best smartphones tested by Tom’s Guide in March 2024

Photo of Admin Admin39 mins ago
0 38 5 minutes read

As often happens, the first month of the year sees the arrival of numerous references in the smartphone sector. We have been able to test several models in recent weeks and now we offer our top 3 best smartphones for March 2024.

Top 3 smartphones tested by editorial staff

Editor’s Pick

Top 3 Smartphones March 2024Top 3 Smartphones March 2024

9.5/10

Honor Magic 6 Pro

  • Powerful Smartphone (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)
  • Daytime photo quality and a powerful telephoto lens
  • Very good display quality (OLED at 120 Hz)
  • concrete autonomy
  • Efficient fast charging
  • IP68 certified

correct option

Top 3 Smartphones March 2024Top 3 Smartphones March 2024

8.5/10

OnePlus 12

  • Bright and smooth screen
  • Powerful Product (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)
  • Attractive photo shutter
  • Very good autonomy
  • Impressive fast charging
  • Easily available for less than €1000

An affordable choice

Top 3 Smartphones March 2024Top 3 Smartphones March 2024

8.5/10

Nothing phone 2a

  • Original design as always
  • Very good display quality (Amoled at 120 Hz)
  • High performance smartphone
  • Amazing autonomy
  • Correct charging time
  • Quality front sensor

Throughout the year, Tom’s Guide editorial team tests numerous smartphones. This allows us to know the strengths and weaknesses of each device and thus create buying guides to help you make the right choice. From now on, we will offer you Our top models tested by us.

In this selection, you will find two premium products the most interesting references of the moment. However, to fit everyone’s budget, we’ve also selected products with excellent value for money. Find out Our comparison of the 3 best smartphones for March 2024.

Honor Magic 6 Pro, Best Smartphone of March 2024

Image 1: Find the 3 best smartphones tested by Tom's Guide in March 2024Image 1: Find the 3 best smartphones tested by Tom's Guide in March 2024

9.5/10

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Best Smartphone of March 2024

  • Honor Magic6 Pro 6.8″ 5G Smartphone…

    1,096.80€

  • 1,096.80€

    View the offer

  • 1099€

    View the offer

  • 1099€

    View the offer

  • 1,105.10€

    View the offer

  • €1,236.44

    View the offer

  • 1,299.90€

    View the offer

  • 1,299.90€

    View the offer