Football – FC Nantes

FC Nantes: Barely arrived, Combor created a crisis

Published on April 1, 2024 at 9:30 pm



Barely back on the FC Nantes bench, Antoine Combauer has already struck hard. Indeed, for his first match on the Canaries bench since his return, Kanak brought home three points from a trip to Nice (1-2). A very good victory that pushed the Eagles a little deeper into the crisis after an excellent first half of the season.

In dire straits since the beginning of the year, The FC Nantes Decided to bring Antoine Combourin back to his bench. And the effect is immediate! The Canaries effectively won on the lawnOGC Nice (2-1), a decisive victory in the race to retain. In contrast, Aeglons plunged further into crisis and fared poorly in the battle for European places, after an excellent first half of the season. Marcin Bulka There was no hesitation beyond a huge babble.

After the defeat against Nantes, Nice are on fire

” In the first half, we missed. On the first goal, we were very steady. I don’t understand the exact attitude. (…) That’s why I took it badly. (…) It is a great depression. If we want to aim high we should avoid this. It is personal. Everyone should look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves if they want to. For me, some people didn’t want to in the first period », previously dimmed the pole in the mixed zone Jean-Claire Todibo Add a layer: ” You (media, editor’s note) put some players too high, in such moments players who want to go too high should help the coach. “

“Everyone should look in the mirror and ask themselves if they want to”