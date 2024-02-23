Father shoots son to death in Miami-Dade

An unfortunate incident rocked the Miami-Dade community, when a father fatally shot his own son at his residence located in the 19500 block of West Lake Drive.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) responded to a call for help following a shooting this Wednesday. Upon arrival they found a 44-year-old man seriously injured and despite lifesaving efforts, he lost his life.

The defendant, identified as Michael Tyndall, now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of his son Markian Tyndall.

MDPD spokesman Alvaro Zabeleta explained that it was during an argument between the men that a shot was fired that struck the 44-year-old son.

According to police information, the fight between the father and son started inside the house and escalated to a tragic level when the father pulled out a gun and followed his son into the kitchen, where he shot him in the head.

Despite being critically injured, the victim was still able to call 911 claiming his father had been shot and was dead.

Marcion Tindell was taken to Aventura Trauma Center, where he later died. Neighbors described the chaos at the scene and the reaction of the mother after the incident, who was shocked.

Michael Tundell also called 911 and was detained when detectives arrived, the report said. The victim’s mother and the accused’s wife witnessed the incident. She identified her husband as the shooter.

In the words of Alvaro Zabaleta, “It is sad when domestic violence reaches tragedy, even more so when it involves a father and a son.”

He also added a call to the community to find peaceful alternatives to resolve the conflict. He highlighted the numerous resources available in the community to deal with such situations.